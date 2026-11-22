The Minnesota Wild should start thinking about Pavel Zacha.

Don’t look now, but the Wild lost to the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout on Saturday night. They still lead the Western Conference after the loss, with their next game coming against the San Jose Sharks on Monday, November 23rd, 2026.

However, on Saturday night, the Wild got a message about Larkin that should raise their eyebrows. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman dropped the knowledge on the latest Saturday Headlines.

“Dylan Larkin, there has been a slight adjustment here,” Friedman said on the televised segment. “When this all began, the Red Wings philosophy was, we need a similar player in return…The Red Wings have adjusted a little bit over the past week. They are willing to consider what they believe are impactful, young players in return for Larkin, with a caveat: they are not interested in draft picks.”

“A young player who is already in the NHL, or close to being in the NHL, who they think can be impactful in the NHL…we’ll see if that moves the needle.”

If I were to hazard a guess, I’d say that this should get the ball rolling on a Larkin trade.

Minnesota Wild Can Turn to Pavel Zacha If They Strike Out On Dylan Larkin

Now, if the Wild fail to get a deal done with the new benchmark of a trade with the Detroit Red Wings, where can they turn?

The easy answer? The Boston Bruins.

Will the Bruins be motivated to trade key players this early in the year? Most likely not. However, Zacha is one player that the Wild should familiarize themselves with.

For starters, he is a great two-way player, who just so happens to be one of the best offensive players on the Bruins this year.

The 29-year-old has 17 points in 22 games this year. Additionally, he has averaged 19 minutes a game.

That sounds like a top-line center to me. He doesn’t have the appeal of a Larkin, but he will make the Wild deeper and is worth a phone call to see what the price would be.

One way or another, the Wild would be a better team with Zacha on it.