Canadiens’ Cole Caufield Crazy Saturday Streak Continues

The Montreal Canadiens should be petitioning the NHL to have a game every single Saturday on their schedule.

That’s because Cole Caufield embraces Saturdays like no other player in the league.

Caufield scored twice on Saturday as the Habs lost 6-5 in overtime to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But even while the result didn’t go the Canadiens’ way, Caufield kept up his incredible run of form on Saturdays.

Cole Caufield Saturday Goals Stat

Cole Caufield leads the NHL in goals on Saturday since the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

He’s now up to 35 goals and counting on Saturdays.

Cole Caufield has scored an NHL-best 35 goals on Saturdays since 2024-25 #GoHabsGo — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 3, 2026

He netted twice on Saturday to really drive this point home.

His first goal opened the scoring just 3:49 into the game. Caufield knew what day it was.

He was assisted by Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson, and Caufield was off and running in a 1-0 Habs lead.

Caufield’s second goal was crucial, just 3:31 into the third period, assisted by Chris Kreider.

The Canadiens had fallen behind 5-2 by that point, but Caufield cued up a comeback.

The Habs scored two more goals in a 3-0 third period to force overtime, but they couldn’t nab the OT winner and instead allowed the Penguins to win.

Still, Caufield was quite comfortable on the Saturday ice.

Is This Crazy?

Breaking down the numbers does show that Caufield’s Saturday production is pretty ridiculous.

He has now scored 90 goals since the start of the 2024-25 season.

With 35 of those happening on Saturday, that’s 38.9% of his goals coming on just one day of the week.

Each day of the week is 14.3% of a given week, so that’s a crazy ratio.

Of course, the NHL schedule isn’t totally balanced on every day of the week. There are more games on Saturdays than some other days.

Still, it’s not to this extent. Caufield clearly has some special juice going when he’s playing on a Saturday.

More Good News

If the Canadiens were looking for some extra good news even after their Saturday loss, it’s this:

They play on Saturday next week, and the following week.

They’re at home on Oct. 10 against the Detroit Red Wings, then home on Oct. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

They will have the Saturday after that off, so they can’t win all the scheduling games, but it should be a good run coming up for Caufield, at least if history is any indication.