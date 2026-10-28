Canadiens’ Dylan Larkin Trade Update Is Promising

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t going away.
They know very well that they aren’t currently on Dylan Larkin’s approved list of 10 teams that he would accept a trade to amid his no-trade clause.
The Habs also don’t seem to care. They seem to feel that their persistence and patience can pay off.
And given that the Detroit Red Wings have yet to trade their former captain despite his months-long request, Montreal could still be proven correct.
You’ve at least got to give them credit for the fact that they aren’t giving up.
And the latest update for the Canadiens is at least somewhat promising for the Habs’ fanbase.
Canadiens Dylan Larkin Update
The headline on Sportsnet tells the story on the latest update about Larkin from Wednesday afternoon, with the story written by Eric Engels:
“Despite ‘prohibitive’ price, Larkin trade to Canadiens remains possible,” reads the SN headline.
The trade cost aspect explains part of why Larkin hasn’t been moved yet.
But the fact that the Canadiens are still involved is notable, too.
“If all of this smacks as absurd to you because Larkin hasn’t officially listed Montreal as one of the cities he’s willing to waive his no-movement clause for, consider that there aren’t many—if any—teams on his list loaded with the type of assets the Canadiens have to offer for the player’s services,” Engels writes. “Still, that doesn’t mean they’re willing to meet the current price that’s been set for the 30-year-old’s services.”
Despite Larkin’s trade request, he’s also playing. He isn’t sitting out while waiting for a deal.
“Even with milder production than we’re accustomed to from Larkin since he returned from the injury that kept him out of the first two games—he has two goals and four assists in 10 games—he’s maintaining his value to the Wings,” Engels writes. “As for Larkin’s market value, if any listed team could or was willing to meet where the Wings have set it, he’d likely be with them by now.”
Canadiens Fans Helping
Engels suggests that the Habs’ fans reception of Larkin when he played in Montreal is helping the cause.
“The Wings would have to present a trade to Larkin to see if he’s truly willing to go to Montreal,” Engels writes. “We’ve heard buzz he is, but without speaking to Larkin, there’s no way of knowing for sure. We do think there’s a big difference between preferring other destinations and not wanting to come to Montreal—a nuance that must be considered when you take into account how heavily (Red Wings assistant GM Kris) Draper is scouting the Canadiens.”
Larkin is still in play for the Habs until he moves somewhere else. It seems the Canadiens are going to stick around until the end of this party, one way or another.
Canadiens’ Dylan Larkin Trade Update Is Promising