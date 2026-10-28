Canadiens’ Dylan Larkin Trade Update Is Promising

The Montreal Canadiens aren’t going away.

They know very well that they aren’t currently on Dylan Larkin’s approved list of 10 teams that he would accept a trade to amid his no-trade clause.

The Habs also don’t seem to care. They seem to feel that their persistence and patience can pay off.

And given that the Detroit Red Wings have yet to trade their former captain despite his months-long request, Montreal could still be proven correct.

You’ve at least got to give them credit for the fact that they aren’t giving up.

And the latest update for the Canadiens is at least somewhat promising for the Habs’ fanbase.

Canadiens Dylan Larkin Update

The headline on Sportsnet tells the story on the latest update about Larkin from Wednesday afternoon, with the story written by Eric Engels:

“Despite ‘prohibitive’ price, Larkin trade to Canadiens remains possible,” reads the SN headline.

The trade cost aspect explains part of why Larkin hasn’t been moved yet.

But the fact that the Canadiens are still involved is notable, too.