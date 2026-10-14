Canadiens Have an Offer Ready for Dylan Larkin, Insider Says

The Montreal Canadiens are ready to make a deal happen for Dylan Larkin within an hour if the Detroit Red Wings forward is willing to go to Canada.

That’s what insider David Pagnotta believes.

In the latest edition of DFO Insider, Pagnotta spoke with Jeff Marek about the possibility of Larkin agreeing to go to Montreal following the reaction Habs fans had, asking the former Detroit captain to join the Canadiens.

Pagnotta believes that if the Red Wings called up Montreal GM Kent Hughes, the deal would not take very long to complete. Moreover, the Canadiens would have an offer ready to make the deal go through quickly.

“I think Montreal has an offer that they’re ready to present to Detroit [for Larkin]… that will get them over the finish line”

That’s a pretty bold statement, considering that the Red Wings have been notoriously stubborn in what they want in return for Dylan Larkin.

But that’s not the biggest obstacle to this deal. The biggest issue would be enticing the Olympic gold medal winner to waive his no-trade clause to head to Montreal. If the inducement from Canadiens fans proves enough, there may just be a resolution to the issue soon enough.

Canadiens Offer for Dylan Larkin Remains Unclear

As for the offer itself, there’s no real clarity on what the Canadiens could be offering for Dylan Larkin. The official narrative purports that the Red Wings were looking for a younger version of Larkin himself, along with additional supporting pieces that could help Detroit get back into contention as soon as possible.

If that’s the case, Montreal may just have the pieces to pull off the deal.

One of the players that’s been under consistent discussion regarding a possible trade is Kirby Dach. However, it’s unlikely the Red Wings will take Dach as a Larkin replacement. So, one has to think that another piece like Oliver Kapanen may be heading the other way.

Additionally, it’s unlikely that the Canadiens would include Michigan star Michael Hage, as the ETA on his arrival in the NHL is still a long way away.

The offer might also include a defenseman and a couple of draft picks. A total of about four or five pieces should head to Detroit from Montreal for Dylan Larkin.

Will Detroit-Montreal Deal Even Happen?

As for the actual likelihood of a Canadiens-Red Wings deal involving Dylan Larkin, that’s tough to say. The Red Wings will like to put the situation behind them for good. But as much as there is a desire to get the issue over with, the Red Wings don’t really have that much pressure to make anything happen. Larkin is playing and has shown he’s committed to the team.

Unlike the Connor Hellebuyck stalemate, the Red Wings have Larkin in the lineup instead of pouting at home because a deal hasn’t happened yet.

Anyone willing to bet on this deal happening might want to think twice about it. If there’s anything certain about this potential deal is that there is no certitude.