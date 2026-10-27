Canadiens, Sabres Take Same Dylan Larkin Trade Approach

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres fought hard in the postseason a year ago, with the young Habs knocking out the drought-ending Sabres in a seven-game series in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Now, the Canadiens and Sabres find themselves in a similar boat when it comes to Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin.

Larkin requested a trade at the end of last season, but Detroit still hasn’t traded him.

Even more interestingly, Larkin is playing each game for the Red Wings, still with an active trade request but evidently trying to make a positive impact in the meantime.

And from afar, Montreal and Buffalo are watching.

Canadiens, Sabres and Dylan Larkin’s Trade List

Larkin initially gave the Red Wings a three-team trade list when he submitted his request. The veteran has a no-trade clause, so unless he approves a deal, he isn’t going anywhere — and so he let Detroit know which teams he’d approve a trade to.

That list recently expanded to 10, according to multiple reports.

The list, though, doesn’t include the Canadiens or the Sabres. Despite that, they’re maintaining interest in Larkin.

“He’s indicated a willingness to waive his no-trade clause for 10 teams and may yet have to expand that list further to facilitate a deal that nets Detroit the right mix of assets in return,” The Athletic’s Chris Johnston wrote on Tuesday. “The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are two teams not currently on his trade list that have interest. While everyone is making the best of an imperfect situation, it would be surprising if Larkin weren’t moved at some point this season.”

The Habs and Sabres are making the same bet: That eventually, Detroit and Larkin will have to expand their search further if they’re going to find a trade.

Worthwhile Waiting Game

Larkin is a center capable of playing on a top-two line for just about any team in the NHL. He also won a gold medal at the Olympics with Team USA.

He’d be a huge pickup for any team that eventually lands him, and that’s why the Canadiens and Sabres are staying in the picture.

The fact that Detroit hasn’t moved Larkin yet suggests that none of the teams on Larkin’s trade list have made them a good enough offer yet.

Teams not yet on the list could prepare their best offer, just in case — because the longer Larkin stays put, the more likely it is that he ends up somewhere that he didn’t even want to go in the first place.