Dylan Larkin to Canadiens Case of ‘Never Say Never,’ Friedman

Saturday night’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings stoked the flames of Dylan Larkin trade rumors.

During the game, Montreal fans chanted “We Want Larkin,” calling for the erstwhile Detroit captain to join the Habs this season.

The chanting has not fallen on deaf ears with insiders and pundits and discussing the possibility of a major Canadiens-Red Wings trade sending Larkin to Montreal.

As notable insider Elliotte Friedman highlighted, the likelihood of such a deal happening is low, but fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility until there’s a definite no.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman made it clear that there is always the chance a deal could happen, even if it doesn’t look to be in the cards.

“I always say, ‘never say never,’ until it’s done. I still think it’s unlikely.”

The comment stems from the reported situation that Larkin’s trade destination wishlist does not include any Canadian teams. Nevertheless, given how much Montreal fans have embraced Larkin, there might be a possibility that could change.

There Is Key Reason Why Dylan Larkin Trade to Montreal Won’t Work

One of the major reasons why a Dylan Larkin trade to the Canadiens won’t work lies in what happened earlier this year at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Friedman underscored how there are some lingering feelings among Canadian fans towards American players, members of the gold-medal-winning team that defeated Canada at the Milano-Cortina final.

Larkin was one of those players. And the idea of heading to a Canadian team might do more harm than good.

“There still is a feeling that some of those players felt they weren’t treated very well post-Olympics in Canada. And ever thought it’s different in Montreal now, and players like Caufield and Hutson extended there, and emotions are running positively there, I think players always wonder if it changes.”

Perhaps the warm greeting has gotten to the point where Friedman concluded the following:

“I think he’s at least considered it. But I don’t know that it’s likely.”

So, it remains unclear whether there might be legs to the idea of Dylan Larkin heading to the Canadiens. But insofar as the possibility of it happening, it doesn’t seem like something fans should bet on.

Canadiens Face Numerous Hurdles in This Deal

Even if Larkin wanted to join the Canadiens, the organization would face numerous hurdles in making the deal happen.

Perhaps the biggest one would be clearing enough cap space this season for his $8.7 million hit. The Habs have about $2.5 million in space, meaning that someone would have to go out the door in order to make the deal happen.

However, there doesn’t seem to be on contract the team could move to clear up enough space. As such, the Canadiens might have to make a couple of other separate deals in order to clear the way for Dylan Larkin’s cap hit.

Again, never say say, but the likelihood of this trade happening doesn’t seem overly high. And with Larkin seemingly being a good soldier in Detroit despite the trade request, the situation might drag out longer than anticipated.