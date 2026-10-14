How Hutson Brothers Lane, Cole Relate for Canadiens, Capitals

There are only two NHL games on the schedule on Wednesday, Oct. 14 — but one of them is worth watching for a specific reason.

When the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals face off, it’ll be the first time that Lane Hutson and Cole Hutson — brothers — meet in an NHL game. And according to NHL.com, it’s the first time they’ve ever played against each other in a game.

There are plenty of other narratives, of course. The Habs are one of the best young teams in hockey. The Caps are experiencing the final year of Alex Ovechkin’s record-setting career.

But on this night, the Hutson brothers get a chance to take a bit of center stage.

“It will be cool, for sure, but it’s just going to be another game,” Lane told NHL.com. “We’ve got to find a way to get some wins. Yeah, it will be cool for me and my brother. But I’m excited for it.”

How Lane, Cole Hutson Are Related

As mentioned, Lane Hutson and Cole Hutson are brothers.

They also have a ton of overlap, starting with the fact that they are both defensemen.

They were both second-round NHL Draft picks, too. Lane went No. 62 overall to the Habs in 2022. Cole went No. 43 overall to the Capitals in 2024.

Cole will be hoping that they eventually are related in another way. Lane has already signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension with the Canadiens. If Cole keeps playing as he has, he could get a deal like that down the road, too.

Which Hutson Brother is Older?

Lane Hutson is the older brother.

He was born on Feb. 14, 2004 — a Valentine’s Day baby.

Cole was born on June 28, 2006 — making him about two-and-a-half years younger.

“I’ve been battling him my whole life, so I kind of know what he’s going to do,” Cole told NHL.com before their first meeting. “And, hopefully, we come out with the win.”

Who is Better?

Given that Cole only debuted in the NHL in March 2026, it’d be unfair to make any strong determinations on who is the better player.

It’s clear both are promising young defensemen with great offensive skillsets.

Lane has started his career incredibly fast — he had 12 goals and 66 assists for 78 points in the 2025-26 season.

Cole got 14 games at the end of the 2025-26 season and put up 10 points on 3 goals and 7 assists.

They could be fighting to see who scores more points from the blue line for years to come.

Did Hutson Father Play Hockey?

The Hutson brothers’ father, Rob, did play hockey, but not professionally.

He did play minor league hockey for the Muskegon Fury, who competed in the original International Hockey League, and won a league championship with them.

He and his wife, Julie, clearly did a good job in raising their sons into quite the hockey players.