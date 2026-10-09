Montreal Canadiens’ Sam Montembeault News Emerges After Predators Loss

After a tough 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, the Montreal Canadiens have endured a lackluster effort by their netminders in the early going of the new NHL season.

And on Friday, after the Predators game (which happened on Thursday), the Canadiens received some bad news about backup goalie Sam Montembeault, which will surely test the depth of the overall goaltending group.

Sam Montembeault Sidelined 10-14 Days with Lower Body Injury

The NHL transactions sheet reflects that Sam Montembeault will be sidelined for 10-14 days with a lower-body injury:

“Montembeault (lower body) is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 days, J-F Chaumont of NHL.com reports Friday.”

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote:

“Montembeault should be expected to miss at least the next four games at a minimum. Even when healthy, Montembeault is far from a lock to play regularly, with Jakub Dobes firmly cemented as the No. 1 option while Jacob Fowler slots into the backup role.”

Jacob Fowler may find himself with new netfront opportunities in Montembeault’s absense, but no doubt, this injury update will test the depth of the Canadiens goaltending corps.

Montembeault has yet to suit up this season, and this latest injury concern isn’t great news for his future with the Habs.

He came into the new campaign as the Canadiens’ backup netminder, as both Dobes and Montembeault are locked up to multi-year deals, but trade speculation has suddenly surrounded Montembeault, but if Montreal is to trade him to another team, any potential suitors may want to see what the 29-year-old tender has in the tank this season.

Quickly Looking at Sam Montembeault’s NHL Career

Sam Montembeault has been with the Canadiens for the past five seasons after spending the first three years of his career with the Florida Panthers.

In 2025-26, Montembeault played in 25 games for the Habs and posted a GAA of 3.43 with a save percentage of 0.872.

Before last season, Montembeault had three straight seasons of 40+ games, and over 231 total games played in his 8-year career, Sam has a lifetime GAA of 3.25 with a save percentage of 0.896.