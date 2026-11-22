The New Jersey Devils suffered a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, November 21.

Sheldon Keefe’s team was already coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Canadiens on November 18, meaning they have now lost back-to-back games.

Following the game, several Devils players and coaches spoke to the media about their postgame takeaways.

Among the players who spoke to the media was Connor Brown, who expressed disappointment with the team’s recent defensive play.

He even pointed to their game against the Edmonton Oilers as an example of how facing a player of Connor McDavid’s caliber motivated them to maintain a defensive standard that matched the team’s expectations.

Connor Brown Says Devils Must Defend With the Same Commitment They Show Against Connor McDavid

Question: Brownie, given the way you’ve played defensively this season, this feels very uncharacteristic. It seemed like you guys weren’t defending well at all tonight. What did you see?

Answer: Yeah, I think we got complacent with the level of detail we’ve had in defending and the reasons we’ve had success. I think we’ve started relying on other things and trying to expand our game. We need to make sure we’re focusing on the foundation of winning, which is being above the puck, not giving anything up through the middle, and avoiding turnovers high in the zone. We did the opposite of all that tonight, and it ended up with nine goals against.

This is a test for the team more than anything. You can use this and get deflated, but it really should just be a test. It shows what gives this team success. I believe in the leadership in this group, and I believe in the players in this room. We’ll learn from this test and get better.

Q: When you say it’s a test, is the result itself the test, or is how you respond going forward really the test?

A: It’s a test of how we handle it. You can handle a situation like this by getting deflated and losing that internal belief in what we’ve been doing to have success. Or you can use it as a very clear example of how we don’t want to play. Giving up so many turnovers high in the zone, losing the puck in the middle of the ice in the defensive zone, not checking, not staying above the puck, all the things that have made us successful.

We’re kind of fishing for offense, looking for goals, instead of protecting the puck, being patient with it, and not giving it away. Like I said, it contrasts really well with the games we’ve had success in. It’s the polar opposite of what we’ve done this year when we’re successful.

Q: Correct me if I’m wrong, but it kind of sounds like you’re saying this complacency has been creeping in over the last couple of games and isn’t just a one-off tonight.

A: Yeah, a little bit. I think we’ve found ways to win over the last couple of games. One thing is that we went through a bit of a gauntlet in our schedule. We played Vegas, Colorado, Edmonton, and all these juggernaut teams. As a group, it’s easy to look across and see Connor McDavid on the other side and really commit to defending and playing that style of game.

But a true championship team is committed to doing that every single night. That’s another area of growth for this team. It wasn’t going to be smooth sailing all year, and we’re going to run into more tests down the stretch of the regular season. Once we get into the playoffs, we’re going to face more of these tests, too.

It’s all about how you respond to this. A lot of good things were said in the room postgame, and I don’t think our level of belief is going anywhere. We’ve proved to ourselves that we know what type of hockey wins games.