Sheldon Keefe didn’t hold back his criticism after the New Jersey Devils‘ embarrassing 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues. He admitted this after New Jersey’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NewJerseyDevils.com shared that:

“…Keefe admitted he had been particularly hard on his team following the loss to the Blues, carrying that message into this morning’s meetings.”

Keefe said:

“It’s probably about as hard as I’ve been on our team, as critical as we’ve been, as direct and blunt as we’ve been. You don’t love to do that on a game day, but part of the reason I do that is I have faith and belief in the group that they’re going to take it the right way.”

The Devils responded with a narrow win over Columbus. It wasn’t an overly convincing win, with the Devils allowing a short-handed goal at 19:46 in the second period that cut Columbus’ deficit to one.

Still, following their 9-6 debacle against the Blues, any win was a good win. New Jersey had to start over again somewhere, and it occurred against an opponent they were supposed to handle.

Devils Managed To Protect Lead Following Keefe’s Criticism

The Devils held a two-goal lead twice, going up 2-0 when Brenden Dillon scored at 8:12 in the first period. Columbus’ Charlie Coyle cut the deficit to 2-1 at 17:19 in the first, before Connor Brown drilled one home at 14:41 in the second to increase New Jersey’s lead to 3-1.

Mikael Pyythia’s short-handed goal just over five minutes later gave Columbus a chance and the Devils a challenge. Blowing a two-goal lead and letting Columbus tie it back up would have indicated they learned little from their humiliating loss to St. Louis.

But credit the Devils, who allowed six shots on goal in the third period. Overall, New Jersey allowed 10 shots on goal in the final 40 minutes after they allowed 11 in the first 20.

New Jersey’s Major Lineup Changes Worked In Its Favor

One burning question was whether Keefe and the coaching staff panicked over one bad game. Heading into Monday night, New Jersey’s lineup couldn’t have looked more different — at least among its forwards.

Then they opened the scoring at 4:59 when Timo Meier scored off assists from Jack Hughes and Connor Brown. That wasn’t a bad way to unveil the new lines for at least a game.

Brown’s second-period goal added to the optimism. While defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler snagged the assists, Hughes and Meier were on the ice.

The lineup change worked at home against the Blue Jackets, so it makes little sense to reverse it heading into Wednesday’s matchup in Columbus.

Sheldon Keefe may have been harsh on the Devils, and some may have felt a dramatic lineup change was too much. But it worked, and the Devils picked up a big two points as they pull away from the New York teams in the Metropolitan Standings and try to keep pace with the Carolina Hurricanes.

If New Jersey wants to keep pace with Carolina, Keefe must be real with his team when they let him down. That happened before the Columbus game, and it led to a win — even if the Devils didn’t play their best hockey.