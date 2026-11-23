The Connor Hellebuyck trade landed the Devils their star goaltender in October. That all but put them out of the running for Dylan Larkin.

The Dylan Larkin trade finally happened on Sunday night. With Larkin heading to the Montreal Canadiens, the Devils will have their hands full. New Jersey plays Montreal two more times this season, with matchups coming on Jan. 13 and Mar. 27.

While New Jersey landed on Larkin’s shortlist, the Hellebuyck trade all but rendered it impossible for the Devils to acquire Larkin.

Given the trade package, which included Kirby Dach and Sam Montembeault, the Devils would have needed to give up something similar. That likely would have involved them moving someone like Cody Glass.

But if Detroit still wanted proven insurance at goaltender, the Devils had no options. New Jersey also would have needed to find a way to remain cap compliant.

They shipped Nico Daws to the Winnipeg Jets as part of the Hellebuyck package. So, to have acquired Larkin, New Jersey would have been forced to go in another direction. That depends on whether Detroit was willing.

Devils Would Have Needed To Give Up A Top Prospect

As with giving up a goaltender in Daws, New Jersey also sent Alexander Command to Winnipeg in the Connor Hellebuyck trade. Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com listed Command as New Jersey’s second-best prospect in August.

The top prospect? Anton Silaev, who recently debuted with the Devils.

Number three on that list? Lenni Hameenaho, who has five points and two goals in four games with New Jersey. Seamus Casey, who is on long-term injured reserve, was fourth.

That said, all three players look like they will fit with the Devils in the near future. Hameenaho has already made noise, Silaev enjoyed a successful debut, and Casey has shown decent early returns.

The burning question for the Devils may have been: Do we part ways with these promising prospects for a 30-year-old center?

New Jersey may be in second place in the Metro and a surefire playoff contender. But they have a solid mix of proven veterans and young talent throughout the organization. Adding turbulence to that after trading for Hellebuyck may not have been a wise move.

Canadiens’ Larkin Package Shows Challenge Facing New Jersey

It would have been a challenge to string together two veterans and a prospect, even if the draft currency wasn’t as massive an issue.

New Jersey has two first-round picks in 2027, and they could have used one or both of them in the trade. That said, moving more picks also would have meant moving currency the Devils could otherwise use on a smaller trade later in the season.

The ultimate trade-off would have included moving two serviceable veterans, a high-end prospect, and at least one high draft pick. That may have stifled the Devils’ ability to add to their team near or at the 2027 trade deadline.

If New Jersey were having a tough time scoring, it would have been one thing. The truth is, the Devils haven’t faced many scoring issues. Heading into Monday, they are fifth in the league, with 87 goals.

Ultimately, passing on Larkin, despite getting added to the shortlist, was a smart move. Especially after the Connor Hellebuyck trade cost them some currency.