Connor Hellebuyck has been playing some of his most outstanding hockey since joining the New Jersey Devils. But one big issue lingers.

Hellebuyck has recently reached milestones and will likely reach a few more this season. He may get another step closer on Wednesday night, as Amanda Stein shared that “…Hellebuyck was the first goaltender off the ice today, with Jake Allen doing the extra work at the optional.”

That strongly implies Hellebuyck will start against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second half of their home-and-home series. Should he ultimately get the nod facing Columbus, Hellebuyck could finally remedy one massive problem that has been plaguing him since he arrived in Newark.

Hellebuyck and the Devils have not been good when on the penalty kill. He has just a .758 save percentage on 33 shots when opponents are on the man advantage.

This isn’t all on Hellebuyck, with New Jersey clocking in a historically bad 65.45 penalty-kill percentage. Heading into Wednesday, that is the third-worst mark in hockey.

For a player of Hellebuyck’s caliber, he must do a better job of stepping up and bailing New Jersey’s penalty kill out more. That will be a challenge for Hellebuyck and New Jersey’s skaters.

New Jersey Devils’ Projected Lines And Pairings Against Blue Jackets, Nov. 25

Stein also had the lines and pairings from the Devils’ morning skate, starting with Jack Hughes centering Timo Meier and Connor Brown. Meier has made massive strides in recent games and is now over a half-point per game with 13 in 24 contests. He also has seven goals.

Nico Hischier appears to once again be centering Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Bratt. Bratt and Gritsyuk are second and third on the team in points, with 22 and 17, respectively.

Amadeus Lombardi is slated to center Evan Rodrigues and Luke Evangelista on the third line. Lombardi has three points in his last two games and seven points (all assists) in 19 appearances.

Cody Glass is projected to center Jesper Boqvist and Stefan Noesen to round out the forward lines. Boqvist has been dramatically exceeding expectations so far in 2026-27.

Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce look like they’re once again the top pairing, with Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton in the middle, and Declan Chisholm and Brenden Dillon as the bottom two. Hughes continues to lead the pack with seven goals and 15 points.

Hellebuyck Looking For Ninth Win On Wednesday Night

If the Devils stay out of the penalty box, Hellebuyck and Co. could cook. Through his 10 appearances, Hellebuyck has a .921 save percentage at even strength while facing 203 shots.

That trend should continue, given Columbus’ poor results at 5-on-5 heading into Wednesday night. Columbus has scored just 36 goals at 5-on-5, which is 13 below the league average. Meanwhile, they have an expected goals for (xGF) of 44.8. Also well below the NHL average.

For New Jersey, the game plan should be simple: Avoid taking penalties. If they do, Hellebuyck can use this game as an opportunity to bail out the penalty kill. Should that occur, then he could get into even more of a rhythm as the second month of the season begins to fade.