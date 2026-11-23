The New Jersey Devils‘ lineup will look dramatically different, given what Monday’s morning skate brought.

Change was needed following a game in which the Devils allowed nine goals. Other than an outburst from Amadeus Lombardi, there was nothing to get excited about in New Jersey’s 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Instead of making minor adjustments, head coach Sheldon Keefe opted for a complete overhaul. It included separating Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Meanwhile, Bratt would reunite with Nico Hischier. But that is the tip of a larger iceberg.

Amanda Stein observed the changes during Monday’s morning skate. She noted, “All four lines are shaken up.”

Should these changes carry over into the game and prove effective, it could signal what the Devils will look like moving forward — at least in the immediate future.

New Jersey Devils Projected Lineups and Pairings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, Nov. 23

Jack Hughes is slated to center Timo Meier and Connor Brown. Hughes has once again been New Jersey’s best forward. Meier is on the rise, and Brown has been solid. Brown has 11 points and six goals in 15 games.

Nico Hischier is projected to center Arseny Gritsyuk and Jesper Bratt. Bratt remains the second-best scorer on the Devils, with 22 points and four goals in 23 games.

Amadeus Lombardi is slated to once again be in the lineup, centering Evan Rodrigues and Luke Evangelista. Lombardi will be looking to build on his two-point performance against St. Louis. He has six assists in 18 games this season.

Cody Glass looks like he will center Jesper Boqvist and Stefan Noesen, the latter of whom is returning to the lineup. That leaves Lenni Hameenaho as the projected healthy scratch.

The defensive pairings appear to be untouched, with Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce as the top pair, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton in the middle, and Declan Chisholm and Brenden Dillon on the bottom. Luke continues to pace the group in points, with 15 (seven goals) in 23 games.

Stein also listed Seamus Casey joining as an extra, skating alongside Vladislav Kolyachonok. That could signal Casey getting closer to a season debut.

Connor Hellebuyck was listed ahead of Jake Allen.

New Jersey’s Bigger Problem Remains Their Overall Defensive Play

The main reason behind Keefe’s dramatic lineup changes? The overall defensive play, which rests with the forwards every bit as much as it does with the defensive rotation.

Keefe acknowledged this. Via James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now, Keefe said, “It’s not on the goalies. It was pretty egregious defending, so… Yeah, I’m not going to give you many more adjectives or descriptions than that.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the last team New Jersey needs to have a repeat performance against. Columbus is 32nd in scoring with 52 goals in 21 games.

The Devils will also face the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Columbus. With this new lineup, they have a chance to build much-needed momentum. If they can, then the Devils have a fresh look to roll with while putting that debacle against St. Louis behind them.