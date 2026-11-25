The New Jersey Devils defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe made several key changes that helped bring out the best in certain players, including Timo Meier.

Keefe reshuffled his forward lines, putting Meier alongside Jack Hughes and Connor Brown, while Nico Hischier centered Jesper Bratt and Arseny Gritsyuk.

Following the game and ahead of Wednesday’s rematch on November 25, NJ.com’s Anthony Corona discussed the changes.

Devils Analyst Has Strong Words for Timo Meier Critics

Corona specifically defended Meier amid ongoing criticism of the Swiss forward. He pointed out that Meier contributes to the team in ways that go beyond what the statistics might show.

He said:

“Timo’s heating up; all the haters can kiss it.” “Timo Meier has had a pretty solid season and impacts the game even when he’s not scoring, but you know that goes way beyond the comprehension of many of you folks that look at nothing other than stats.”

What’s Next for the Devils?

As previously mentioned, the Devils will face the Blue Jackets again at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PT (7:00 p.m. ET).

At the time of writing, the Devils sit second in the Metropolitan Division with 32 points through 24 games and a 16-8-0 record, trailing only the Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3).