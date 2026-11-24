Connor Hellebuyck wasted zero time turning his luck around in the New Jersey Devils‘ big win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. He set an NHL record in the process.

On Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, Hellebuyck allowed four goals on six shots. That wasn’t on him as much as it was on the entire team. Still, a goaltender of Hellebuyck’s caliber is expected to bail his team out, so he deserved some blame.

On Monday, he turned around and made 19 saves on 21 shots. His efforts helped the Devils return to the winning column.

But Hellebuyck’s win also put him in rare NHL company in his bounce-back effort. Per Devils Media, via Devils PR:

“Connor Hellebuyck (341 GP) became the fastest American goaltender to 200 home wins, besting Jonathan Quick (361 GP).”

It further drives home the fact that Hellebuyck is one of the best goaltenders in the world. But such a milestone further puts him in the conversation for the best American-born goaltender of all time.

Hellebuyck May Add To His Legendary Home Win Totals In Near Future

The Devils play a favorable upcoming schedule following Monday’s win, starting with a rematch against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Columbus. Jake Allen will see his fair share of games, but with the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and San Jose Sharks next on the home docket, Hellebuyck will likely start two of those contests.

New Jersey has a back-to-back vs. Calgary on Nov. 27 and Winnipeg on Nov. 28. So, Hellebuyck will start one of those two games. Both teams have had their respective hot and cold streaks, which may work to Hellebuyck’s advantage.

New Jersey faces the Sharks to open December, a team that is on the verge of breaking out. Given San Jose’s potential-laden young talent, Hellebuyck likely gets the nod for that contest. San Jose is currently in third place with 24 points in the Pacific Division.

Connor Hellebuyck Remains As Advertised For New Jersey Devils

Seeing ice time in 10 games is enough to kick off a trend. Currently, Hellebuyck is 8-1-0 (10 appearances) with an .898 save percentage, a 2.71 GAA, a shutout, and a .700 quality starts percentage.

Bouncing back after an ultra-tough outing was the biggest test for Hellebuyck, which he passed on Monday. It was the second bounce-back test for Hellebuyck, after he fell just short of recording eight straight wins in a Devils uniform during a Nov. 18 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Had Hellebuyck and the Devils won that game, he would have tied three other goaltenders to have won their first eight contests with their new team. Still, the loss to Montreal and the meltdown against St. Louis provided opportunities for Hellebuyck to show that he still has a short memory every time he steps into the crease.

Given his record-setting career, Hellebuyck has shown just that aptitude since he entered the league.