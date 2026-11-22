The Devils struggled through one of their worst games of the season. The story couldn’t have been more different for Amadeus Lombardi.

Lombardi hadn’t seen the ice since New Jersey’s 4-2 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 10. Then he turned around and delivered two assists in his first game back.

It couldn’t have come at a better time, with the Devils struggling through a game in which they allowed nine goals to the St. Louis Blues. With the Devils down 5-3 at 4:42 in the second period, Lombardi provided the secondary assist on Connor Brown’s goal to cut St. Louis’ lead to one.

Unfortunately, that one-goal deficit wouldn’t hold, and New Jersey found itself down 7-4 at the second intermission. Jonatan Berggren made it 8-4 for the Blues at 1:07 in the third.

Then Lombardi helped the Devils storm back in a late-game effort to salvage Saturday’s contest, providing another secondary assist. This time, it came on Evan Rodrigues’ goal at 3:52, giving New Jersey a ray of hope for a comeback.

Declan Chisholm cut New Jersey’s deficit to two goals at 16:41, but it wasn’t enough. Berggren delivered the knockout goal when he sank an empty-netter at 17:43, giving St. Louis the 9-6 win.

Still, Lombardi’s performance, especially in clutch moments when the Devils were down by multiple goals, should turn some heads.

Amadeus Lombardi Has Shown Flashes Of Brilliance With Devils

Lombardi has yet to score his first career NHL goal. But he has six points in 18 games. Saturday’s two-assist effort against the Blues was his second multi-assist game of the season. The first came in New Jersey’s lopsided 7-1 win against the New York Rangers on Oct. 15.

Lombardi is solidifying himself as a sound lower-liner for New Jersey as they attempt to make a return trip to the playoffs. Though he has logged 11:15 of average total ice time, Lombardi has six takeaways and is posting a solid 55.5 Corsi For Percentage at even strength.

He has also been on the ice for 11.4 expected goals for (xGF) and just 8.8 expected goals against (xGA). That gives him an expected plus-minus of 2.6 on the year. While Lombardi has only been on the ice for eight goals for — six of which he contributed to — and a 6.9 on-ice shooting percentage at even strength, he has been playing relatively decent hockey when given the chance.

Lombardi Could Quietly Evolve Into New Jersey’s Most Improved Player

Young players whom many expect to boast high potential end up gaining recognition as a team’s most improved player. That leaves players like Lombardi in the background.

But given his two multi-point games so far, in accordance with his limited ice time and opportunities, plus his possession metrics, keep close watch on Lombardi. His numbers may not be staggering. But that shouldn’t take away from Lombardi’s potential to evolve into a trusted lower-liner capable of putting up points when needed.

2026-27 is also his first season in the NHL, and he has zero games of experience before this year. That makes him a prime candidate to end the year as the most improved player on the team, whether he gains such recognition or not. He will be interesting to watch as the season drags on.