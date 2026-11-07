Jonas Siegenthaler Warns Devils About Islanders’ Forecheck

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont on Saturday, November 7.

Ahead of the game, several players spoke with the team’s official reporter, Amanda Stein.

Among those interviewed was Jonas Siegenthaler.

The defenseman discussed, among other things, the Islanders’ strong forecheck, but also made it clear that the Devils are heading into this matchup with a different feeling this time around.

Below is the full transcript of Siegenthaler’s pregame interview with Stein.

Jonas Siegenthaler Says Devils Have ‘a Different Feeling’ This Time

Question: In the last two games you guys have, you know, really had a bit of a rough time. But how different are you guys as a team now, do you think, that like things can be really different by winter?

Answer: Yeah, I think we’re doing well, you know. I mean, last game was a little ugly, but we got the win in the end. And you know we’re kind of rolling, and it’s for sure a different feeling coming in here knowing that we’re playing good hockey right now.

We also know what happened the past couple times we’ve been here. But I think it’s just all mindset. We want to come in here and respond to the past couple of games. You know, it’s just, play the same way as we did the last couple of weeks.

Q: What do you take away from, you know, the last loss you guys had, not here but in Colorado, and then the rebound you guys had in Vegas? Like how important of a moment was that for this group? Just to, like, have a different level of confidence moving forward. I know we’re going back a bit, but I just want to understand that.

A: Yeah, I think that shows how we trust each other, how we trust in our game and system and everything. And it’s a long season, and not every game is going to be pretty and perfect. And sometimes there is an ugly one. And at the end of the day, the two points… that’s all that matters. And but yeah, I mean I’m pretty positive. We went through the stuff from the last game, and we know what was good, what wasn’t good. And today, going into the game, I think we just want to focus on the stuff we didn’t do well and, yeah, play good.

Siegenthaler Warns Devils About Islanders’ Strong Forecheck

Q: What are some of those things against this team that you guys have to be just really aware of with the way they play you guys?

A: Yeah, they’re a pretty good forechecking team, and I think we just got to take care of the puck and break out quick and clean, and that’s how we’re probably gonna get our chances. And yeah, we know their roster as well. They have pretty good players, and you just have to be aware of who’s on the ice.

Q: How impressive is a young defenseman like Matthew Schaefer?

A: Yeah, he’s pretty good. I think he’s pretty special, and you can tell just by watching him. He can do everything. He’s probably one of the best skaters in the league. Has a good shot too and reads the game pretty well. And yeah, he has it all. And you know, I think we know that. But yeah, I think at the end of the day it’s not just him on that team. I think at the end, we just have to beat the whole team and be aware of how they play