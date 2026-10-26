This Is When Connor Hellebuyck Will Debut For Devils

The New Jersey Devils pulled off the unexpected.

While the NHL kept its eyes on the Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres and Utah Mammoth, it was the Devils swooping in to trade for superstar goalie Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets.

Hellebuyck has ton the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie three times, and he’s having a great year. This season for Hellebuyck has also been following the momentum of an Olympic gold medal in February as the starting goalie for Team USA.

He was due to be traded for a while. Hellebuyck had suggested to the Jets at the end of the 2025-26 season that he would like to be moved.

With a no-trade clause, Hellebuyck was in a lot of control of what happened here and basically had to approve a trade or it couldn’t happen.

Eventually, it was the Devils who won the pursuit.

The question of where Hellebuyck will end up is answered.

The next question has to do with when Hellebuyck will actually take to the ice with the Devils.

When Will Connor Hellebuyck Play for Devils?

Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen wrote about this on Sunday and suggested Hellebuyck could play as soon as this week.