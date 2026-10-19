Shorthanded Rangers Announce Signing Of 934-Game Veteran to PTO

The New York Rangers are dealing with a myriad of injuries right now, the most visible of which is goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who will miss the remainder of the NHL season with a lower-body injury suffered earlier in the month against the divisional rival Washington Capitals.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have elected to give a chance to a veteran forward that has played in over 900 career games, extending him a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

The New York Rangers Have Signed 934-Game Veteran Luke Glendening To A Professional Tryout Agreement

On Monday, the Rangers, who recently placed veteran forward Joe Veleno on Injured Reserve, have signed former New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers forward Luke Glendening to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

“The Rangers have signed forward Luke Glendening to a professional tryout agreement (PTO),” the club reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move seemed to resonate with fans, most of whom offered positive reactions to the news.

One fan said, “Perfectly serviceable fourth-line center – Good face-off guy – Excellent penalty killer – Will clear waivers every time – Reasonable price This guy gets a job every year. Do not expect any points production whatsoever.”

Another fan said, “Great penalty killing 4C, I like this in Veleno’s absence.”

“Solid fourth line player. Doesn’t add much offensive though,” wrote another fan.

Luke Glendening Has Played 934 Career NHL Games

Never drafted into the NHL, Glendening began his professional career with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2012 and helped them win their first Calder Cup during the 2012-13 season, and eventually made it up to the NHL with their affiliate, the Detroit Red Wings.

Glendening spent eight seasons in Detroit, totaling 500 games and establishing himself as a dependable bottom-six forward. He left the Red Wings in 2021 and has since played for the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.

Last year, he split time between the Devils and Flyers, and later signed a PTO in an attempt to return to the Lightning. However, the Lightning released him.

So far in 934 career NHL games, Glendening has 85 goals with 90 assists. He’s also added seven goals with four assists in 60 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.