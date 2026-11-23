New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan shared his reaction after his team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Sunday afternoon hockey.

The Rangers saw their three-game win streak snapped with a 5-2 loss at home on Sunday to the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes.

It was a tough loss for the Rangers, who were looking to prove they were among the league’s elite teams with a big win over the Hurricanes.

Mike Sullivan Reacts to Loss

Speaking to reporters following the game, Sullivan shared his thoughts on New York losing to Carolina.

“We made a couple of mistakes in a five- or six-minute stretch, and they made us pay. I thought in the third period, I didn’t think we were as good. I don’t think we played with the same juice,” Sullivan said.

With the loss, the Rangers slipped to fourth place in the Metropolitan Division, and they are currently the first game outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Mike Sullivan Comments on New Rangers Player Max Sasson

Sullivan also shared his thoughts on new Rangers forward Max Sasson, who was making his debut for the team after being acquired on Friday from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick.

“I thought Max played pretty well. Obviously, we’re going to try to get him more involved. I would anticipate him getting involved with the penalty kill. He’s not quite familiar with the scheme we have. It’s a little bit different than where he was playing. I didn’t want to put him in a tough spot. We’ll let (assistant coach) Joe Sacco spend some time with him, he’ll get some reps in practice, but I would anticipate him getting more involved in the penalty kill. He’ll help us there. But I think his speed is evident. He can really skate,” Sullivan said.

The Rangers have a ton of time to work Sasson into the team’s lineup, but based on what we have seen from Sullivan and his coaching staff, they shouldn’t have a problem giving him playing time, especially if he plays well defensively and helps the team on D.