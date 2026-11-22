The New York Rangers are ravaged by injuries but have no use for Luke Glendening.

Right before they were expected to play against the reigning NHL Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, they announced a new roster move involving the 37-year-old.

The Rangers played last on Monday, where they defeated the Montreal Canadiens by a 3-1 final score. Today’s game against the Hurricanes is scheduled for 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

Of course, before that game, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed a move involving Glendening.

“Glendening (NYR) on waivers,” Friedman reported on Saturday.

Glendening averaged 6:15 of ice time in four games so far this year.

Luke Glendening Move Comes Amid Slew of New York Rangers Injuries

Perhaps the most surprising part of this move comes because of the volume of moves involving injured players.

NHL insider Peter Baugh reported on all of the recent injury news:

“Newsy Rangers updates per the team:

-Alberts Šmits is out 2-3 more months

-Oliver Bjorkstrand is out 2-3 months

-Luke Glendening will go on waivers at 2 p.m.

-Pavel Dorofeyev skated on his own this morning,” Baugh reported on November 21st, 2026.

To top it all off, that makes the list of players who are on IR increase.

“The #NYR have seven players on IR: -Shesterkin (knee) out for the season -Šmits (UBI) out 2-3 more months -Bjorkstrand (UBI) out 2-3 months -Veleno (LBI) ruled out 3-3 1/2 months Oct. 10 -Dorofeyev and Dorofeyev (day to day) -Sýkora (LBI) ruled 4-5 months late Sept,” Baugh also reported.

That’s a lot of people to have on IR before US Thanksgiving.

So the good news is that Glendening isn’t going on IR, but the bad news is that they will need to get creative to bring in reinforcements to maintain their rank in the standings.

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