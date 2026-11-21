The New York Rangers might be looking at a complex contract situation at the end of this season.

Specifically, Will Cuylle, who’s set to become an RFA next summer, could represent one of the most important decisions starting at GM Chris Drury.

Cuylle is becoming an increasingly crucial part of Mike Sullivan’s lineup thanks to his offensive production. But it’s his versatility that’s making him even more important to the team.

And it’s that flexibility that Cuylle provides which could make his next contract a hard one to determine.

The 24-year-old has already shown that he can contribute in several different ways. He leads the Rangers with 83 hits and has chipped in six goals so far this season. But it has been his increasing responsibility, such as contributing on the penalty kill, that has made his value to the organization climb this season.

Sullivan has also deployed Cuylle in various roles throughout the lineup, including looks in the top six forward group.

That’s a solid role for a guy who is in his fourth full season and is already a two-time 20-goal scorer.

The Rangers have to figure out how much all of that means to the organization. A bump from his current $3.9 million cap hit is certainly on the horizon. The question is how much more the team is willing to pay for what Cuylle brings to the table.

Will Cuylle Is Becoming More Valuable to the Rangers Than They Might Think

The shot that Cuylle has gotten in the top six recently says a lot about how the Rangers view him at this point.

Mike Sullivan moved Cuylle to center for three games this month, considering that he had never really played down the middle before. Then, when Pavel Dorofeyev missed a game against Montreal, Sullivan bumped Cuylle up to the second line.

He responded with two goals in a 3-1 victory.

That game encapsulates what Cuylle has become for the Rangers.

He has become one of the Rangers’ most reliable physical forwards, continues to contribute on special teams and has shown that he can handle different roles throughout the lineup.

That flexibility is particularly useful for any team at any given time. Cuylle can provide a physical presence in the bottom six, contribute defensively and potentially move up the lineup when an opportunity presents itself.

He also has a solid offensive foundation. Cuylle is coming off consecutive 20-goal seasons, and his six goals this season put him tied for third on the Rangers. There is still room for improvement, especially when it comes to offensive consistency, but the organization has already seen what he can contribute when given the right opportunities.

Blueshirts May Want to Avoid a Costly Bridge Deal

Cuylle is set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights after the 2026-27 season. His current two-year contract carries a $3.9 million annual cap hit, and his next deal could represent a considerably larger commitment.

The Rangers have two evident paths. First, they could negotiate a short-term bridge contract and revisit the situation in a couple of years. Second, they could attempt to sign Cuylle to a longer extension that buys out some of his unrestricted free-agent years.

Neither option is without risk.

A two-year bridge deal would give the Rangers additional time to evaluate Cuylle’s offensive development. However, if he manages to surpass his previous production, say, topping 30 goals, that situation could make his next deal much more expensive, particularly when he hits UFA status.

A longer commitment could provide some cost certainty and give the Rangers a chance to secure a valuable player before his market value rises further. The difficulty is determining how much of Cuylle’s potential they should be willing to pay for today.

His versatility is an important part of the equation, but the Rangers also need to consider whether his offensive production can take another step. If 20 goals a year is his ceiling, it’s still great, but the price tag could reflect that perception.

Ultimately, the Rangers may be willing to take a chance on a longer-term deal for Cuylle. The cost-certainty that comes with signing a guy for more years allows teams to better manage their cap situations down the line.

That might very well be the rationale to lock up Cuylle now, than delay inking him and potentially have to pay up later.