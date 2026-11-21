The New York Rangers continue to struggle with an injury-riddled season.

On Nov. 21, they suffered yet another loss after sending one of their star forwards to the injured reserve.

Where does this leave the Rangers?

Rangers Lose Pavel Dorofeyev to IR

As reported by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, 26-year-old Pavel Dorofeyev has been placed on injured reserve.

He was initially listed day-to-day on Nov. 17 with a lower-body injury.

His last game appearance took place on Nov. 13 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Up until the injury bug hit, he had posted a 6-6-12 line across 21 games this season.

This marks Dorofeyev’s sixth season in the National Hockey League, but only his first in New York.

His professional career began with the Vegas Golden Knights after they selected him with the No. 17 pick (79th overall) in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft.

In June 2026, he signed a colossal seven-year, $77 million contract with the Rangers.

Losing a member of the lineup is never ideal, particularly considering New York’s already injury-plagued season.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into Their Next Meeting?

New York’s next clash is on the board for Sunday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. ET against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden.

This is a critical matchup for the Rangers, and although they’re currently riding a three-game winning streak, the Hurricanes are leading the Metropolitan Division 16-3-3 overall.

In other words, coming out on top would be a massive milestone for New York.

Heading into the game, the Rangers are third in the division at 13-8-1 overall, ranking third.

They trail the New Jersey Devils (15-7-0) and, as mentioned, Carolina.

The organization has faced multiple frustrating, disappointing injuries this season, starting with netminder Igor Shesterkin early on in the campaign.

He’s out for the season, and the IR visitors started piling on from there.

Dorofeyev is one of the latest, but at this rate, he probably won’t be the last.

New York has managed to stay afloat and sit toward the top of their division, but it doesn’t take much to entirely derail an organization.