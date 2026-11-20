The New York Rangers may be approaching the end of the line with Matt Rempe.

And if the organization decides to move him, it shouldn’t expect a whole lot for the 24-year-old forward.

Rempe has become one of the most recognizable players in New York because of his imposing size and willingness to stand up for his teammates. He’s a fan favorite at Madison Square Garden, and there is still value in having a player who can bring that kind of physical presence to a lineup.

The problem is that Rempe hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular NHL contributor. He’s appeared in just six of the Rangers’ first 22 games this season, and Mike Sullivan hasn’t found a consistent role for him. That situation has led to trade chatter, with some teams potentially interested in taking a swing.

Unfortunately, there’s a major difference between finding a willing taker for the one-dimensional forward and actually seeing him as a trade chip.

Rempe’s Limited Role Has Hurt His Trade Value

There is no denying that Rempe brings something different to the table. At 6-foot-9 and approximately 250 pounds, he’s an imposing presence.

Plus, his penchant for roughhousing makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking some toughness.

That physical profile is part of the reason he’s drawn interest from the Edmonton Oilers. Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli reported in October that Edmonton head coach Mike Babcock was believed to admire Rempe, with the organization exploring ways to add more size and physicality to its forward group.

However, Seravalli also believes that the Rangers could land a mid-round pick for Rempe. If that pick is, say, a third or fourth-rounder, it might not be a bad bit of business.

If that’s the case, it would actually be a decent return. Rempe himself was a sixth-round pick. So, getting anything better than a sixth-rounder could actually be a win for the Rangers.

Rempe’s potential value has also been complicated by his injury history. Two thumb procedures following his fight with Ryan Reaves in October 2025 limited his availability and affected his development. While he has seemingly fully recovered, he still has work to do to prove he can contribute consistently beyond his physical presence.

The Rangers may believe that another organization might actually have a spot for him somewhere. But they’ll have to find a way to get him into the lineup in order to boost his overall trade value.

Rangers Could Be Better Off Taking a Mid-Round Pick

The Rangers shouldn’t necessarily hold their breath for the best offer. If the Blueshirts get something decent, anything really, they should pull the trigger.

According to the New York Post’s Mollie Walker, there is interest from other teams, and Chris Drury would reportedly prefer to move the forward to a Western Conference organization if he decides to trade him.

Edmonton is an obvious possibility given the previously reported interest from Babcock.

There might just be a business case for a team taking a chance on Rempe. He’s still relatively young, carries an affordable $975,000 cap hit, and is under contract through the end of the 2026-27 season before becoming an RFA next summer. A team looking to add physicality doesn’t have to make a major financial commitment to acquire him.

But that doesn’t mean the Rangers should expect a bidding war.

Rempe’s limited playing time makes it difficult to justify giving up much more than a mid-round selection. An interested team could view him as a useful fourth-line option, especially since Rempe has averaged under seven minutes a game when he’s played.

There is also the possibility that New York simply keeps him. His contract is inexpensive, and the Rangers could still find situations where his size and physicality are useful. Moving him for a late-round pick wouldn’t necessarily be a priority if the organization believes he can contribute in the right circumstances.

If Drury can get a mid-round pick for him, that would be hard to pass up. Rempe’s popularity in New York is understandable, but holding on to him might end up costing more in terms of cap space and a roster spot than the actual value he brings to the table.