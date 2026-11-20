The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks made a Friday-night trade during an off day for the entire NHL.

All 32 NHL teams are off tonight, but the front offices of the Rangers and Canucks were busy, as they made a trade on Friday night.

Rangers Acquire Max Sasson From Canucks

The Rangers officially announced that they have acquired forward Max Sasson from the Canucks in exchange for a 2029 fourth-round draft pick.

In a club statement announcing the trade, Canucks GM Ryan Johnson praised Sasson and wished him luck in New York.

“Max grew a lot as a player in our system, and his development took a big step forward during our Calder Cup championship run in Abbotsford. Giving him an opportunity to establish a foothold in the NHL is something we take pride in as an organization. We thank him for his time here in Vancouver and wish him all the best with the Rangers,” Johnson said.

Max Sasson NHL Career

The 26-year-old Sasson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Canucks in 2023. He has played 119 games with the Canucks, scoring 21 goals and 34 points overall for the team over parts of three seasons.

This year, Sasson has played in 24 games for Vancouver, scoring 5 goals and 8 assists for the Canucks, who are the worst team in the NHL.

Now, he will join a Rangers team that is making a run for the Eastern Conference playoffs, as the team is having a really solid year and is currently in third place in the Metropolitan Divison.

In New York, Sasson will be counted on for depth minutes in the team’s bottom six, as they have been dealing with injuries and could use some more healthy bodies.

For the low cost of a fourth-round pick in the 2029 NHL Entry Draft, this was a trade by Rangers GM Chris Drury had to make, given that the team needs some extra depth in their lineup as they go through the rest of the season, while for the Canucks, they are a rebuilding team and need as many draft picks that they can.