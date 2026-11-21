New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan defined what his team’s identity is as they are having a terrific season.

After missing the playoffs the past two seasons, New York is having a bounce-back season.

The Blueshirts are currently 13-8-1 for 27 points, putting them in third place in the Metropolitan Division. They are looking in top form as they are currently riding a three-game winning streak, and coach Sullivan believes it’s because of the identity the team has created for themselves.

Coach Sullivan Defines NY Rangers’ Identity

Speaking to NHL.com, coach Sullivan described what he believes is the team’s identity this season, something that he thinks was lacking last year when they missed the postseason in his first year as the team’s head coach.

“For me it goes back to what does Rangers hockey look like when it’s at its best. That’s the question I always ask our group. What do we want it to look like? Now let’s build an action plan to get there. “We check hard. We defend hard. And we have the ability to score goals off of that,” Sullivan said.

In the coach’s opinion, the biggest difference between this year’s version of the Rangers and last year’s version of the team is that all 23 players on the roster are buying into the collective effort.

“I think we’re becoming a team in the true sense of the word,” Sullivan said.

NY Rangers Captain Echoes Coach

Rangers captain J.T. Miller echoed what his coach said when he described his team’s identity.

“Like, it’s very simple, we skate and we’re physical. I don’t mean it like we’re running around trying to blow guys up; I mean that we’re physical and we’re winning our battles. We’re quick to swam in the ‘D’ zone and when that happens it sets up our 200-foot game. We’ve been playing at a faster tempo, closing quicker defensively and faster in the neutral zone. We’re making teams make mistakes and we’re capitalizing on them,” Miller said.

Whatever this Rangers team is doing this year is working, as the club is off to a hot start.