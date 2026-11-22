The New York Rangers placed veteran center Luke Glendening on waivers on Saturday, and by Sunday, he had been claimed.

The Rangers are dealing with a variety of injuries right now and, as such, have had to make a lot of lineup decisions. On Saturday, Glendening was a victim of their roster moves as he was placed on waivers, and on Sunday, he was claimed.

Blackhawks Claim Luke Glendening on Waivers

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks claimed Glendening on waivers.

Claimed by Chicago https://t.co/JNCmq9WAjM — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2026

The Blackhawks are also dealing with injuries right now and, in the wake of captain Connor Bedard going down with another shoulder surgery, they needed healthy bodies in their lineup, so it made sense for the team to claim Glendening, as they needed to add someone to their roster who can play now.

Luke Glendening NHL Career

The 37-year-old Glendening was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Red Wings, his hometown hockey team, back in 2012.

He played his first eight NHL seasons with his hometown Red Wings before playing two seasons with the Dallas Stars and then two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Last year, Glendening split his season between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers.

This season, he was signed in October by the Rangers and ended up getting into just four games with New York, scoring 0 points and then being placed on waivers by the Rangers.

In his NHL career, Glendening has played in 938 regular-season games with 85 goals and 175 points scored. He has also played in 60 playoff games, scoring 6 goals and 11 points.

Glendening is on a one-year, $850,000 league-minimum contract this season, so he won’t cost much money against the Blackhawks’ salary cap, making him a good buy-low option for this Blackhawks team, which needed warm bodies in their lineup at a low price.

While he won’t be counted on for scoring with the Blackhawks, Glendening should get some run as the team’s fourth-line center and at least get a chance to continue his NHL career, which looked like it might be just about over ahead of this season.