The New York Rangers are getting some news on Sean Durzi.

The Rangers are about to take the ice in a game against the reigning NHL Stanley Cup Champions, the Carolina Hurricanes at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. The team has been enjoying a lengthy break since their last game, a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens this past Monday.

While a lengthy break should mean getting several players back from injury, the team has had two players join the IR in as many days.

However, just before their game against the Hurricanes, they announced some good news.

“#NYR have activated Sean Durzi off injured reserve, per NHL media site. Assuming we see him today against the Hurricanes,” Mollie Walker of The New York Post shared before the Sunday game.

This is great news for a team that has been ravaged by injuries.

New York Rangers New Line Combinations With Sean Durzi Returning

As the team took to the ice for warm-ups for Sunday’s game, they revealed their line combinations:

“#NYR warmup rushes from MSG for game No. 23 vs. #CarolinaCulture: Perreault – Zibanejad – Lafrenière, Cuylle – Miller – Kartye, Tolvanen – Laba – Chmelař, Gawdin – Sasson – Rempe, Gavrikov – Fox, Pettersson – Durzi, Schneider – Morrow, Garand Korpisalo,” The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano shared minutes before the game.

It looks like Durzi will be on a pairing with Marcus Pettersson, moving Braden Schneider down onto a pairing with Scott Morrow.

Look for Durzi to be impactful in his return to the lineup.