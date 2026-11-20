The New York Rangers were recently named a top landing spot for a $53 million forward.

If this hypothetical deal were to come to fruition, head coach Mike Sullivan would have quite a reunion with a Team USA player.

What’s in it for both parties?

Rangers Trade Pitch Lands Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews

Per Lyle Fitzsimmons of Bleacher Report, New York is among the top three possible destinations for Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The interesting part of the opportunity isn’t merely the expected impact he’d have on the organization, but his Team USA history with Sullivan.

“If Matthews is still feeling the Olympic vibe into slide No. 3, the Rangers can offer his Team USA coach, Mike Sullivan, and a teammate, J.T. Miller, alongside the chance to play regularly in the ‘World’s Most Famous Arena,’ and maintain his affiliation with one of the league’s Original Six franchises,” Fitzsimmons wrote.

“After all, if he can make it there (or in a pressure-cooker like Toronto, for that matter), he can make it anywhere.”

In the 2026 Winter Olympics, Matthews played a pivotal role in leading Team USA to the prestigious gold medal.

The 29-year-old forward held the captaincy and posted a 3-4-7 performance through six games.

With mutual trust and a shared Olympic bond, this would be an intriguing reunion.

Snapshot of Matthews’ Journey Through the NHL

Now in his 11th season in the National Hockey League, Matthews has spent over a decade with the Maple Leafs and has cemented himself as a loyal, promising player for the organization.

He was selected with the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL draft.

So far this season, he’s appeared in 24 games and has logged a 13-19-32 performance.

The Rangers — considering their injury-riddled season — would benefit from an upgrade to their line.

But as always, the price is a major factor in their pursuit.

New York could end up going all-out for Matthews, but at what cost?

Ultimately, this could be the time for the Rangers to turn the ship around and push toward contention.