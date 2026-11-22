The New York Rangers faced a brutal 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 22.

While the first period was quite level, the Hurricanes surged ahead in the second, and the Rangers were left in the dust.

Following the matchup, captain J.T. Miller shared his thoughts on how the afternoon unfolded.

Rangers’ J.T. Miller Gives Honest Assessment

As reported by Mollie Walker of the New York Post, 33-year-old Miller walked the media through the Rangers-Hurricanes game.

“I thought we got off to a good start. We played the first half of the game really well against a really good opponent. We had some looks, hit a lot of posts today. At the end of the second there, I think we gave up a couple of looks that they were pretty opportunistic on.

“I think we still feel like we liked our game going into the third period, and down 4-1. I think we kind of got away from our game looking for offense a little bit, kind of uncharacteristically. I liked the fight at the end. Just came up short. It stings. We thought we were playing good against one of the top teams in the league and to come up short hurts.”

Unfortunately, New York was unable to maintain momentum and gave up the lead.

Where Do the Rangers Stand After Loss to Hurricanes?

Following their latest loss, New York has now fallen to fourth in the Metropolitan Division with a 13-9-1 overall record.

The New York Islanders (11-6-5) have since edged them out, while the New Jersey Devils (15-8-0) and the Hurricanes (18-3-3) lead the way.

Looking ahead, the Rangers have a few days off before taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is an away game at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

This defeat ultimately snapped New York’s three-game winning streak.

Once puck drop arrives on Nov. 25, the Rangers have an opportunity to get themselves back on track and reclaim their position in the Metropolitan Division.

New York’s season has been anything but seamless, and dropping their matchup against Carolina rubbed more salt into the wound.