The New York Rangers haven’t had a smooth season, but Mika Zibanejad has undoubtedly been a major bright spot for the organization.

Now in his 16th season in the National Hockey League, 11 of them with the Rangers, he’s cemented himself as an integral part of Madison Square Garden.

One insider didn’t hold back when praising him.

Rangers’ Mika Zibanejad Captures NHL Insider’s Attention

Peter Baugh of The Athletic weighed in on New York’s season up to this point, highlighting the silver linings of their campaign.

For the 33-year-old skater, specifically, he stated:

“Zibanejad is up to 290 goals (fourth in franchise history) and 687 points (sixth in franchise history) with the Rangers. He could reach second place in goals (Jean Ratelle, 336 goals) in the not-too-distant future, and is only four points from tying Mark Messier for fifth in Rangers history.”

At the time of this writing, Zibanejad owns a 6-14-20 line in 24 games.

For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he posted a 34-44-78 performance across 81 games.

Zibanejad is currently ranked third among the Rangers in points (20), trailing Alexis Lafrenière (22) and Adam Fox (27).

He is second in assists (14) behind Fox (25) and fifth in goals (6), following Oliver Bjorkstrand (7), Gabe Perreault (7), Tye Kartye (7) and Lafrenière (10).

Taking Stock of the Rangers Heading Into Clash With Chicago Blackhawks

Ahead of their upcoming meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks, New York is riding a 13-10-1 overall record.

They are fourth in the Metropolitan Division, while the Carolina Hurricanes (19-3-3), New Jersey Devils (17-8-0) and the New York Islanders (12-7-5) lead the pack.

Puck drop for their next matchup is on the board for Friday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Chicago is in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and they’re looking to knock the Rangers down at United Center.

The Blackhawks are ranked last in the Central Division at 9-14-2 overall.