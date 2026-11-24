The New York Rangers may have to do something about Matt Rempe.

The young forward needs ice time, and with the calendar nearing U.S. Thanksgiving, the games are starting to matter more than ever.

As it stands right now, the Rangers are third in the Metro Division. The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils are the two teams ahead of them in the division. They have a 13-9-1 record despite not having their number one goaltender and a slew of other injuries.

However, they will need to offer up something of value if they want to acquire an upgrade at forward, defense, or goalie. That’s where Rempe comes in.

According to the latest trade board on The Athletic, Rempe finds himself in the middle of it, landing at number 19.

“Listed at 6-foot-9 and 268 pounds, Rempe is built unlike any other player in the league,” the outlet wrote. “Unafraid to drop the gloves when necessary, he’s a load for opponents to handle along the wall and on the forecheck, even if his scoring impacts have been negligible at the NHL level. While the Rangers may be in no hurry to move a player who is very popular among their fanbase.”

“Rempe’s name has started to circulate in the rumor mill during a season in which he’s rarely gotten in the lineup.”

What Could The New York Rangers Get For Matt Rempe?

If the Rangers are going to be serious about moving someone like Rempe, they need to maximize his value. That means likely packaging him with another non-roster asset in order to acquire a forward, defense, or goalie upgrade.

Because of all the forward injuries the Rangers have sustained, acquiring a forward makes sense.

With that in mind, who makes sense to pursue with the 24-year-old Rempe as trade bait?

Looking at the other names up on The Athletic’s trade board and there are a few who stand out. Rickard Rakell, Dmitri Voronkov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jake DeBrusk, Jason Robertson, Matvei Michkov, and Nikita Kucherov would all be wonderful additions to the Rangers.

But what would a package, that includes Rempe, look like to acquire those players?

The easiest to acquire will likely be Voronkov, considering he is not established like the other names on this list.

One way or another, unless a team really values Rempe, the Rangers have a lot of work to do in order to make a Rempe trade happen.