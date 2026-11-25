The New York Rangers are sure happy to have Joonas Korpisalo right now.

The team would love to gain ground on the New Jersey Devils, but they will need to go through the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night. The 13-9-1 Rangers will tangle with the 10-10-4 Sabres at 7:00 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday.

At morning skate, the Bruins offered an update on goaltender Korpisalo.

Mollie Walker of the New York Post took to social media to share the report.

“Joonas Korpisalo in goal tonight for #NYR vs. Sabres, per Mike Sullivan,” Walker reported.

Korpisalo has been on fire since returning from injury. The 32-year-old goalie has only played in three games, yet, he owns a 1.67 goals against average (GAA) and a .940 save percentage.

Looking at the Lineup For the New York Rangers vs the Buffalo Sabres

As far as the lineup is concerned, no players are returning from injury yet, so the lineup will be unchanged.

Walker took to social media to share who took to the ice for the morning skate prior to the game.

“#NYR optional morning skate roll call: Dorofeyev (X), Rempe, Zibanejad, Tolvanen, Sasson, Robertson, Cuylle, Laba, Raddysh, Perreault, Chmelař, Schneider, Kartye, Pettersson, Miller, Gawdin, Morrow, Korpisalo, Garand,” Walker reported.

She later said that Sean Durzi was also on the ice after showing up, getting off the ice, and getting back on the ice.

One way or another, the Rangers are happy to have Korpisalo in net, as long as he is humming along like he is right now.