The New York Rangers should claim Calvin Pickard.

The Rangers are sitting pretty in the Metro Division. They have the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes ahead of them, with the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers right behind them.

A huge reason they are here is the surprisingly good goaltending they have from Dylan Garand and Joonas Korpisalo.

If their goaltending has been so good, why am I suggesting that they claim Pickard? Here are three reasons:

1. Calvin Pickard Can Be Injury Insurance

It’s no secret that injuries happen; after all, that’s how the Rangers got into this situation. However, if something happens to Korpisalo or Garand? That’s where the 34-year-old Pickard comes in.

He is one season removed from helping the Edmonton Oilers reach a Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season. With that in mind, it should be easier to see how having a goaltender like him in the organization.

Pickard has been a career backup when he has been in the NHL. For that reason, you know that he is a good enough goaltender to at least fill in while another goalie is getting healthy.

2. Calvin Pickard Can Be Immediately Sent Down

From a very practical perspective, claiming Pickard makes a ton of sense in terms of logistics. He has been a backup/third-string goaltender his entire career.

However, if he clears waivers, or if the Rangers are the only team to claim him, he can still be sent down to the AHL (because no other team put in a claim for him).

This is especially beneficial, considering the level of goaltending the team has been getting from Korpisalo and Garand.

Garand, has a 2.49 goals against average (GAA), a .909 save percentage (SV%), and one shut out in 16 games. On the other hand, Korpisalo has a 1.67 GAA and a .940 SV% in three games since returning from injury.

3. Calvin Pickard Is The Ultimate Professional & Teammate

All of Pickard’s former teammates speak incredibly highly of him, and the reverse is also true.

He knows what it takes to carve out a career in the NHL, and for him, it’s been by being a cheerleader for his teammates, on and off the ice. Pickard is the kind of guy that you want in your dressing room.

Claiming Pickard would give the Rangers injury insurance, allow them to keep him in the minors while Garand and Korpisalo hold steady, and provide a positive locker room influence when he is in the lineup.

It sounds like claiming Pickard off of waivers makes more sense than most people might realize.