The New York Rangers have a young group of trade chips who could bring in a valuable return.

According to one NHL writer, two players and two picks could be just what the Rangers need to acquire one of the league’s most prolific skaters.

Rangers Could Land Auston Matthews With Young Haul

Per Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, the Rangers still have a chance of welcoming 29-year-old Auston Matthews to Madison Square Garden.

Here’s his suggestion for the New York-Toronto trade:

Rangers receive:

Auston Matthews

Maple Leafs receive:

Gabriel Perreault

Cole Beaudoin

Two first-round picks

As Gretz pointed out:

“If a player on Matthews’ level becomes available, you have to figure the New York Rangers are going to insert themselves into the discussion, whether it makes complete sense for them or not. There is also an obvious connection between Matthews and head coach Mike Sullivan, with the two of them winning Olympic gold together at the 2026 games. “The question would be whether or not the Rangers would have enough in the form of young trade assets to get Matthews.”

Heading into his next meeting, Matthews owns 14-20-34 line in 26 games.

What Would Losing Perreault, Beaudoin Mean for New York?

Perreault is now in his third season playing in the National Hockey League.

His entire career has been spent with the Rangers, granted he’s only in his age-21 season.

So far this season, he’s posted a 7-4-11 performance in 23 games.

As for Beaudoin, he’s even younger at just 20 years old.

The Utah Mammoth selected him with the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL draft.

He’s skated in four games this season — his first on the big stage.

Gretz noted, “Perreault and Beaudoin are two of the Rangers better young prospects, with Perreault already showing he has some NHL ability and might be able to score at that level. Beaudoin might not be more than a middle-six center, but he plays hard and brings some tenacity and aggressiveness to the ice.”

Where the Rangers Stand Right Now

New York is currently standing third in the Metropolitan Division at 13-9-1 overall.

The New Jersey Devils (16-8-0) and the Carolina Hurricanes (18-3-3) are leading the pack.

After facing a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday, Nov. 22, the Rangers are now gearing up for a meeting with the Buffalo Sabres.

Puck drop is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. ET at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

Now is the time for the Rangers to regain traction.