The New York Rangers were one of the 16 teams included in the Super 16 NHL power rankings at the Thanksgiving mark.

They say that Thanksgiving is a good date in the NHL to know whether a team is going to be a playoff contender or not.

The Rangers are 13-10-1 this season for 27 points, putting them just one spot outside of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. But they are still considered in the top half of the NHL this season.

Rangers No. 14 in NHL Thanksgiving Power Rankings

Per NHL.com, the Rangers are the No. 14 team in the NHL Super 16 power rankings at Thanksgiving.

“The Rangers are in the Super 16 because of the team identity they’re creating in their second season under coach Mike Sullivan. They lost their best player, goalie Igor Shesterkin, in the sixth game of the season. They had to rely on rookie Dylan Garand, who cleared waivers prior to the start of the season, before Joonas Korpisalo returned from a foot infection. But the Rangers forged on with a check-to-score approach. They have played tight in the defensive zone, closed quick, shut down plays before they can be burned by them. They’re not dynamic offensively, especially with forward Pavel Dorofeyev struggling before going on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. But their checking game has been strong enough to ignite their offense, and to insulate Garand and Korpisalo. It will be a hard way to play for 84 games to get into the playoffs, but the opportunity is there in the Metropolitan Division, and the longer the Rangers play to their identity, the longer they will stay in the Super 16,” wrote senior writer Dan Rosen.

Rangers Bouncing Back This Season

The Rangers missed the postseason the past two years, but they are bouncing back this season, and they have a good chance to make the playoffs once again in 2026-27.

They have a good team, with a well-rounded offense and defense, and goaltending that has held up with Igor Shesterkin out for the season. Plus, they have one of the best coaches in the NHL, Mike Sullivan, behind the bench.