The New York Rangers may be sitting on one of the NHL’s most underrated trade chips this season.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s a practical matter.

Specifically, that trade chip is Braden Schneider. The Rangers blueliner will be an RFA again this summer after signing a one-year deal last offseason.

The 25-year-old hasn’t exactly lit up the scoresheet, notching two assists in 23 games this season. However, he’s been mostly in a depth, third-pairing role with Scott Morrow. And it’s precisely Morrow, and currently injured prospect Alberts Smits, who have made Schneider pretty much expendable.

That could be the situation the Rangers find themselves facing.

The Blueshirts could find that Schneider may become a very interesting trade target come deadline time. There will be plenty of teams out there looking for depth on the blue line. And what better than a still young defenseman to fill that void.

Because of that reality, the Rangers may be able to cash in on Schneider, avoid more offseason drama, and bring in other pieces that could address other areas.

That’s flexibility.

That’s why Schneider may just become the sort of piece that will become more and more intriguing as the season goes along. Make no mistake. Teams won’t be looking for Schneider to fill the back of the net. Teams will be looking for the former first-round pick to become a high-end defensive defenseman.

If the Rangers decide to become aggressive buyers or sellers, having that type of asset could prove extremely valuable.

Contenders Are Always Looking for Reliable Depth

Teams chasing a Stanley Cup often discover that their biggest need is not necessarily another superstar. Instead, they look for versatile players who can move throughout the lineup, kill penalties, provide secondary offense, or simply help stabilize a roster over the final months of the season.

Those players may not sell jerseys, but they win playoff games.

That’s where the Rangers could draw plenty of interest. Beyond Schneider, New York may have other pieces contenders may want to look at.

For instance, guys like Jusso Parssinen and Urho Vaakanainen could become interesting fill-ins for teams seeking to round out their rosters. Even an emergency goalie of sorts like Arvid Soberblom, recently acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, could become enticing as playoff contenders look to secure their lineups.

A player does not need to be a household name to generate meaningful trade value.

Sometimes availability and fit are just as important as star power.

Rangers Could Use That Asset to Address a Bigger Need

The most tantalizing part here is that a guy like Schneider could lead to bigger and better things, if there happens to be a team out there desperate enough to pay up.

For the Rangers, that may be where a genuine opportunity arises. A playoff contender may be one major injury away from trading a first-round pick to get Schneider.

That’s why the best thing the Rangers can do at this point is just bide their time. There’s no need to make any major splashes. So, if the right deal comes along, they can pounce on the chance.

The goal is not simply moving players for the sake of making a trade. The objective is identifying opportunities where one asset can help strengthen multiple areas of the team.

The Rangers appear well-positioned to do exactly that.

As the season progresses and contenders begin searching for reinforcements, New York may discover that one of its lesser-discussed assets is drawing more attention than anyone expected.

The Rangers are in a good spot right now. They look poised to make it to the playoffs this spring. And if they do, they could draw from some areas to address others. That situation could make them one of the most aggressive teams as the NHL trade deadline approaches.