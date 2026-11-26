The New York Rangers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season, and on Thanksgiving, they got some more bad injury news.

With the Rangers battling for the third and final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division, the team cannot afford to lose any more players to the injured reserve. But on Thursday, they announced yet another injury.

Gabe Perrault Out for Rangers

Per Rangers beat reporter Peter Baugh, Rangers forward Gabe Perrault is out four-to-six weeks with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

“Injuries keep piling up for the Rangers. Gabe Perreault is now out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury.”

Injuries keep piling up for the Rangers. Gabe Perreault is now out 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. https://t.co/YC3PF352ss — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 26, 2026

Perrault, who is in his third NHL season, has played in all 24 games for New York this season with 7 goals and 11 assists as he provides valuable depth scoring for the Rangers.

The 21-year-old Sherbrooke, Quebec, native was originally selected with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He has played in 78 games for New York, scoring 19 goals and 38 points overall.

List of New York Injuries

In addition to Perrault, the Rangers are dealing with several other key injuries to some of their top players.

Early in the year, New York lost its starting goalie Igor Shesterkin to a season-ending knee injury. The team also lost defenseman Albert Smits, who is out for 2-3 months, plus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who is also out for a similar timeframe.

One of the biggest losses that the Rangers have suffered this season is star Pavel Dorofeyev, who was recently put on the IR. Although Dorofeyev has been struggling in his first season in New York since an offseason trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, he is still one of the team’s top skaters on paper, and they are missing him.

For Rangers fans, they can only hope that the team is getting all of these bad injuries out of the way early in the season, and by the time the NHL playoffs roll around, the club will be at full health as they look to get back into the postseason after missing out on the playoffs for the past two seasons.