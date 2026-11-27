All things considered, the New York Rangers are still pulling their own weight in the Metropolitan Division this season.

They’ve become plagued by the dreaded injury bug, yet they’ve had a few steady hot streaks throughout their campaign.

However, they should still approach the looming NHL trade deadline with caution — one insider even tapped them as “cautious buyers.”

Rangers Insider Offers NHL Trade Deadline Prediction

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, New York shouldn’t rule out bringing in a top name.

He wrote:

“The Rangers are off to a decent start. If they are still in the mix at the trade deadline, they’ll presumably bring in some reinforcements. It’s difficult, though, to see them trading first-round picks or key prospects for rentals, especially considering goalie Igor Shesterkin is out for the year. Perhaps they’d consider it if a bigger name or a young player with term becomes available. New York could also fall out of the mix and trade pending UFAs.”

Some of New York’s impending UFAs include wingers Oliver Bjorkstrand, Taylor Raddysh and Eeli Tolvanen, along with center Joe Veleno, and others.

Despite the persistent obstacles the Rangers have faced, they’ve been faring quite well. But that doesn’t mean they can’t — or shouldn’t — strike a deal to bolster their plagued roster.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into Their Next Meeting?

The Rangers currently have an overall record of 13-10-1. They are ranked fourth in the Metropolitan Division, following the New York Islanders (12-7-5), New Jersey Devils (17-8-0) and Carolina Hurricanes (19-3-3).

New York has dropped quite far within the stat leaderboards, but the organization is ranked fifth in save percentage (.907), tied with the Boston Bruins and trailing the Islanders (.909), Dallas Stars (.910) and the Minnesota Wild (.913).

They are eighth in goals-against average (2.83), despite veteran netminder Igor Shesterkin being out of commission.

Looking ahead, the Rangers will be taking on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Nov. 27, at 5:30 p.m. ET at United Center.

Coming off a hideous 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, Nov. 25, New York is looking to get itself back on track by knocking down the Blackhawks.

Chicago is ranked last in the Central Division at 9-14-2 overall, automatically giving the Rangers a bit of an edge.