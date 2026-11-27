The New York Rangers have an incredibly productive squad of blueliners, and they’ve surprisingly been faring quite well behind the crease, even in the absence of sidelined netminder Igor Shesterkin.

They are fifth in the league with a .907 SV%, tied with the Boston Bruins.

But even the defensive unit has been a major bright spot, thanks to their eight-year veteran blueliner.

Rangers’ Adam Fox Climbs Leaderboard, Backs Up $66.5 Million Deal

Per the organization’s Nov. 27 pregame notes before facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks, Adam Fox is on an upward trajectory heading into the clash.

“Adam Fox has recorded at least one assist in four-straight games, tied for the second-longest active streak among all NHL defensemen, and has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games (1G-9A). His 25 assists this season are tied for seventh in the NHL. Among all NHL defensemen, he is tied for third in points (27), ranks fourth in assists and is tied for fourth with 1.13 points per game played. He leads the Rangers in assists and points, and is tied for the most multi-point games (7) on the team. “On Nov. 25, he tied Brian Leetch for the fewest games by a Rangers defenseman to 25 assists in a single season (24 GP). On Nov. 22, he recorded an assist on a power play goal, surpassing Chris Kreider for the 11th-most power play points in franchise history (182). He also surpassed Jean Ratelle for the seventh-most power play primary assists in team history (79).”

The 28-year-old defenseman owns a 2-25-27 line through 24 games this season.

Fox leads the Rangers in points (27), assists (25) and is ranked further down in goals (2).

This marks his eighth season playing in the National Hockey League, each having been spent in New York.

However, the Calgary Flames selected him with the No. 5 pick in the third round of the 2016 NHL draft.

He’s since cemented himself as an integral part of New York’s organization and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down.

Snapshot of the Rangers Right Now

New York is just a few short hours away from puck drop at United Center in Chicago.

The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET, and considering the Blackhawks are last in the Central Division (9-14-2), the Rangers (13-10-1) should hold a bit of an edge over them.

Chicago’s last meeting resulted in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, Nov. 25, while New York is coming off a brutal 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

With Fox on deck, this could end up being a dominant game for the Rangers, but they will need to bounce back from their latest heartbreak.