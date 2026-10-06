Rangers Confirm Grim Update On Former 1st Round Pick

Despite losing their regular season opener by a 3-0 final score, the New York Rangers have since rebounded with three straight victories and currently lead the Metropolitan Division standings in the early goings of the season after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26.

The Rangers have also already provided one of the most exciting moments of the young season, as goaltender Igor Shesterkin hit the empty net in their home opener at Madison Square Garden as part of a victory over the rival Tampa Bay Lightning.

However, the Rangers aren’t fully healthy, and recently placed a former first round draft pick in his first season with the Rangers on Injured Reserve.

The New York Rangers Have Placed First-Year Rangers Forward Joe Veleno On Injured Reserve

The Rangers have announced that forward Joe Veleno, who is playing in his first season with the club, has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The news was confirmed by Rangers beat writer Mollie Walker of The New York Post.

“NYR Joe Veleno has been placed on IR, per NHL media site,” Walker wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Veleno was hurt during New York’s victory over the Utah Mammoth on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden, and did not return.

Veleno has no points through four games played and has two shots on goal.

Joe Veleno Is In His First Year With The Rangers

Veleno, who was taken in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, began his pro career with American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids after missing Detroit’s roster out of camp.

During the COVID-delayed 2020-21 season, Veleno played for Malmö of the Swedish Hockey League, made his NHL debut with Detroit in April 2021, and scored his first goal against Columbus 10 days later.

Veleno set career highs with 12 goals, 16 assists, and 28 points in 80 games in 2023-24 before signing a two-year extension.

Detroit traded him to Chicago in March 2025. After seven points in 18 games, he was dealt to Seattle in June and bought out. Veleno signed with his hometown Montreal Canadiens that July, recording two goals and three assists in 61 games in 2025-26.

After Montreal declined to qualify him, Veleno signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Rangers in early July.