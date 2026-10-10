Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Suffers Scary-Looking Injury

The New York Rangers are in action on Friday night against the divisional rival Washington Capitals, but fans everywhere are now holding their breaths after a frightening moment involving franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin, the highest-paid goaltender in the NHL, was hurt and has left the contest against the Capitals, suddenly casing a cloud of uncertainty around the Rangers, who are already without backup Joonas Korpisalo.

New York Rangers Goaltender Igor Shesterkin Was Hurt And Left Friday’s Game Against Washington

During the second period at Capital One Arena, Shesterkin scrambled to get back into position but appeared to land awkwardly, tumbling backward into the net and writhing in pain as play was stopped.

He had to be helped off the ice, unable to put any weight on his leg. Now, Dylan Garand, who was called up after the injury to Korpisalo, is manning the net.

So far this season, Shesterkin is posting elite numbers, enjoying a 3-1 record with a solid 1.76 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He also picked up his first career goal las week, becoming the first goalie in Rangers history to find the back of the net.

The Rangers Already Don’t Have Backup Joonas Korpisalo

If Shesterkin is out for any length of time beyond Friday’s game against the Capitals, they’ll have to turn to the American Hockey League once again for reinforcements.