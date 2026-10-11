Rangers Insider Reveals New Details on Igor Shesterkin’s Major Injury

The New York Rangers received devastating news earlier in the week when it was confirmed that goaltender Igor Shesterkin was going to miss the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury suffered against the divisional rival Washington Capitals.

The Rangers, who already don’t have backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and third-stringer Spencer Martin available to them because of respective injuries of their own, are facing a monumental challenge if they have any intention of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season for the first time since 2024.

And now, some clarification has been given about the nature of Shesterkin’s injury.

Clarification Provided On The Nature Of New York Rangers Goaltender Igor Shesterkin’s Season-Ending Injury

According to the latest update from Rangers Insider Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Shesterkin is going to have to undergo surgery and go through extensive rehabilitation before he can even think about returning to the ice.

“Some clarity on the Igor Shesterkin injury: it is a right knee injury that will require surgery and a lengthy rehab, according to a source. That’s why the Rangers aren’t expecting him back this season,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shesterkin was hurt in the second period of their recent game against the Capitals; he was scrambling to get back into the crease during an offensive flurry for Washington, and he collapsed to the ice in pain after replays showed his leg bent awkwardly along the post.

He wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg as he was assisted off the ice by his teammates; he was replaced by Dylan Garrand between the pipes, who is now New York’s starting goaltender for the time being.

The Rangers Have No Choice But To Press Forward

The NHL schedule does not pause to accommodate injuries to important players, and the Rangers have no choice but to press onward.

“Tough hearing this news,” said teammate Mika Zibanejad via NHL.com. “Obviously a huge part of our team and unreal teammate. He means so much for us obviously, so that (stinks). It’s our friend. It’s our teammate and when that happens, you think about him. You obviously feel bad that they have to go through it. It’s just a tough situation obviously for us, but mostly for him.”