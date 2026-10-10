Jonathan Quick Retirement Return Floated for Rangers After Shesterkin Season-Ending News

The New York Rangers may want to give Jonathan Quick a phone call.

On Friday night, goalie Igor Shesterkin was injured. On Saturday, the Rangers learned it’s an injury that will end Shesterkin’s season.

Now, the Rangers need goalie help.

New York currently has Dylan Garand stepping in to be the near-term starter, and they’ll make an AHL call-up to back him up.

The Rangers don’t have Joonas Korpisalo, who was brought in to be Shesterkin’s backup but was hurt before the season started and is out at least four more weeks, the Rangers announced on Saturday.

So something has to give.

This is a team that relied on the veteran Quick last season, and maybe it could do so again.

Where is Jonathan Quick?

Quick retired at the end of the 2025-26 season, and so it’s not a give the Rangers could even convince him to come play.

He did end his career in New York, though, and so maybe he’d see the appeal in a return.

NHL reporter Kevin Weekes floated on X the idea of Quick returning — among a bunch of other concepts, too:

Tough news for @NYRangers re Shesterkin.

Do NYR make a play for Helleybucyk for the year ? Gustavsson ? Blackwood ? Jonathan Quick return to playing ? Mrazek is ready to play I’m told. Reimer ? #HockeyX https://t.co/8qVV3vJmGn — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 10, 2026

Quick announced his retirement decision before he made the last start of his career.

“Tonight will be my last game in the League, and I am looking forward to it,” Quick said before he made 14 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in April. “My wife (Jaclyn) flew down with the kids, my parents will be here. I am looking forward to this last one, try to get one more win here… When I knew what the decision was going to be, it just felt right. Felt like the right time. I put some thought into it.”

Given the way Quick explained that, it’s hard to think he’d want a comeback.

By the same token, some players retire and then feel the itch again.

How Old is Jonathan Quick?

Quick is 40 years old. He’ll turn 41 on Jan. 21.

He has played in 19 NHL seasons prior to his retirement. He finished his career with 410 wins and 65 shutouts, which both are NHL records for a goalie born in the United States.

Quick played 16 seasons for the Kings, then was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, then the Vegas Golden Knights. He played his final three seasons with the Rangers after signing in free agency.

Could there be more? It seems unlikely, but everything is currently on the table for the Rangers.