Jonathan Quick Rumor Gaining Steam For Rangers

The New York Rangers had the worst-case scenario confirmed for them on Saturday morning with the news that franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was injured during their contest against the rival Washington Capitals on Friday evening, will miss the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

That, combined with the fact that the Rangers are already without backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo for the next month with an injury of his own, puts the club into a considerable bind.

That being said, there have been reports emerging that the Rangers could potentially turn to Jonathan Quick, who retired during the offseason and currently serves as their director of goaltending development.

ESPN’S Emily Kaplan Suggests Jonathan Quick Could Return From Retirement

The Rangers are going to have to act quickly to avoid allowing their season to fall off the rails, and a potential return of Quick from retirement could be the solution.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, that’s an option that the Rangers are going to have to consider.

“The Rangers are now expected to explore goalie help. Jonathan Quick, 40, is comfortable in retirement and now serves as NYR’s Director of Goaltending Development. But if the Rangers asked him to play, sources believe he could be a possibility,” Kaplan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, not all fans are on board with this idea, with many of them preferring the Rangers to seek outside help.

“I hear Montreal has one lightly used, refurbished Sam Montembault for sale,” said one fan.

“Colorado just put Trent Miner on waivers. If you’re not familiar, look up his AHL numbers. Garand/Miner could be a duo, at least until we see what Koorpisalo has to offer,” said another fan.

“Great player but he was showing signs of the age at the end of season. The team also stunk but I rather test the open market or youth. We can use the LTIR to pickup a big name Dman or Fwd too fwiw,” said another fan.

Igor Shesterkin Is Confirmed Out For The Rest Of The Season

Unfortunately for the Rangers, the worst-case scenario was confirmed for them on Saturday morning.

Shesterkin, who was injured in the second period of Friday’s game, will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury that has yet to be specified.