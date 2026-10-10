NY Rangers’ New Trade Target Emerges After Brutal Igor Shesterkin News

On Saturday, the New York Rangers confirmed that superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin is done for the season.

Shesterkin suffered his injury during the Rangers‘ most recent game against the Washington Capitals. After sliding back into position, he awkwardly jammed his leg into the post. He was forced to exit the game and needed to be helped off the ice.

Shesterkin being out puts the Rangers in an incredibly difficult spot. He is one of the NHL’s best goalies and is a major reason for New York’s great start to the season. As a result of this and goalie Joonas Korpisalo also being sidelined for the next four weeks, the Rangers could very well look to add a new goalie.

Due to this, a goalie from the Colorado Avalanche is now being viewed as a potential trade target for the Rangers.

NHL Insider Names Colorado Avalanche’s Mackenzie Blackwood a Potential Trade Target for Rangers

In a recent post on X, ESPN’s Kevin Weekes named Colorado Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood a potential trade target for the Rangers with Shesterkin done for the year.

“Tough news for @NYRangers re Shesterkin,” Weekes wrote. “Do NYR make a play for Helleybucyk for the year? Gustavsson? Blackwood? Jonathan Quick return to playing? Mrazek is ready to play I’m told. Reimer?”

Tough news for @NYRangers re Shesterkin.

Do NYR make a play for Helleybucyk for the year ? Gustavsson ? Blackwood ? Jonathan Quick return to playing ? Mrazek is ready to play I’m told. Reimer ? #HockeyX https://t.co/8qVV3vJmGn — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) October 10, 2026

Blackwood would be a very interesting goalie for the Rangers to add in theory. The 29-year-old has had strong seasons with the Avalanche. Thus, he could be a good goalie for New York to add.

Blackwood has appeared in three games this season with the Avalanche, where he has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.68 goals-against average, and an .895 save percentage. This is after he posted a 23-10-2 record, a 2.51 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage, and three shutouts in 39 games for the Avalanche in 2025-26.

With numbers like these, Blackwood would be an interesting goalie to add to their roster. He has been a good goalie for multiple seasons.

Why the Rangers Trading for Blackwood Is Unlikely

Although Blackwood would be a good goalie for the Rangers to add, there are some clear obstacles that make a move very unlikely.

First, Blackwood’s contract does not make him a fit for the Rangers. While his $5.25 million cap hit is certainly fair, he is signed through 2029-30. Due to this, he would be a long-term addition for the Rangers if acquired. With Shesterkin signed through the 2032-33 season, bringing Blackwood would not make the most sense for New York.

It is also unlikely that the Avalanche want to trade Blackwood any time soon. The Avalanche are top contenders, and they should not look to break up their goalie tandem because of it. The Avalanche weakening their goalie depth just would not make sense. The Blackwood-Wedgewood tandem has worked out nicely. Due to this, the Rangers’ chances of landing Blackwood are probably very low.

Nevertheless, the Rangers should still look to add a new goalie with Shesterkin injured. Thus, they should be watched closely.