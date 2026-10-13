New York Rangers Reveal Matt Rempe Decision Before Lightning Game

The New York Rangers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the clash, the organization revealed its latest update on 24-year-old Matt Rempe.

New York Rangers Welcome Rempe Back to Line

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Rempe is back on the ice tonight with New York.

Here's the full #NYR morning skate look: Perreault – Zibanejad – DorofeyevKartye – Miller – LafrenièreCuylle – Laba – TolvanenBjorkstrand – Beaudoin – Rempe Gavrikov – FoxPettersson – DurziŠmits – Schneider https://t.co/wJOjoEO4eM — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) October 13, 2026

So far this season, Rempe has only appeared in one game with the Rangers, back on Sept. 29 when they faced the Boston Bruins.

He has yet to post any points during his 2026-27 campaign.

Last season, he skated in 26 games and recorded a 1-0-1 performance.

For reference, his most productive season took place in 2024-25 when he went 3-5-8 in 42 games.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into Matchup vs. Lightning?

Tampa Bay is currently second in the Atlantic Division at 4-1 overall, trailing the Ottawa Senators at 5-1 overall.

This is an interesting clash given New York’s No. 2 positioning in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers’ 5-2 record places them second in line behind the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-1).

New York’s latest meeting resulted in a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Madison Square Garden.

Coming up, the Rangers-Lightning game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden — yet another home game for New York.

Head coach Mike Sullivan served as Tampa Bay’s assistant coach for a brief period, bridging the gap between the two organizations.