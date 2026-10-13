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New York Rangers Reveal Matt Rempe Decision Before Lightning Game

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Matt Rempe
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ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 27, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the clash, the organization revealed its latest update on 24-year-old Matt Rempe.

New York Rangers Welcome Rempe Back to Line

Matt Rempe
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 09: Matt Rempe #73 of the New York Rangers celebrates a goal that was later disallowed during the second period against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden on March 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic, Rempe is back on the ice tonight with New York.

So far this season, Rempe has only appeared in one game with the Rangers, back on Sept. 29 when they faced the Boston Bruins.

He has yet to post any points during his 2026-27 campaign.

Last season, he skated in 26 games and recorded a 1-0-1 performance.

For reference, his most productive season took place in 2024-25 when he went 3-5-8 in 42 games.

Where Do the Rangers Stand Heading Into Matchup vs. Lightning?

Mike Sullivan
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 29: New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan looks on from the bench, coaching his 1000th NHL game, during the Boston Bruins season home opener at TD Garden on September 29, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeat the Rangers 3-0. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay is currently second in the Atlantic Division at 4-1 overall, trailing the Ottawa Senators at 5-1 overall.

This is an interesting clash given New York’s No. 2 positioning in the Metropolitan Division.

The Rangers’ 5-2 record places them second in line behind the Carolina Hurricanes (5-1-1).

New York’s latest meeting resulted in a 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Madison Square Garden.

Coming up, the Rangers-Lightning game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden — yet another home game for New York.

Head coach Mike Sullivan served as Tampa Bay’s assistant coach for a brief period, bridging the gap between the two organizations.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Rangers Reveal Matt Rempe Decision Before Lightning Game

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