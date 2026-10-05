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New York Rangers Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old Defender Amid Winning Streak

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Dallas Stars v New York Rangers
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers in action against the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden on December 02, 2025 in New York City. The Rangers won 3-2. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers have been playing some great hockey, as they have won each of their last three games.

With this, the Rangers now have a 3-1-0 record and are at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings. They also beat a very good Utah Mammoth club by a 4-2 final score in their last game.

Now, as the Rangers’ winning streak carries on, they have cut one of their young defenseman from their NHL roster.

New York Rangers Waive Defenseman Matthew Robertson

Ottawa Senators v New York Rangers
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers warms up prior to a game against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to PuckPedia, the Rangers have placed defenseman Matthew Robertson on waivers.

Robertson being placed on waivers comes after he was scratched for each of the Rangers’ first four games of the season. Now, the Edmonton, Alberta native is available for the taking for the rest of league on waivers.

Looking at Robertson

New York Rangers v New York Islanders
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Matthew Robertson #29 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Robertson was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 49th overall. From there, he spent several years in the Rangers’ minor league system before playing in his two career NHL games in 2024-25.

Robertson then became a regular on the Rangers’ blueline last season. In 72 games with New York in 2025-26, he posted six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, 80 blocks, and 107 hits. Overall, the 25-year-old defenseman had a decent rookie season for New York.

Yet, with the Rangers having a stronger blueline this season, it has made Robertson become the odd man out. When noting that he is a young 6-foot-4 defenseman, the possibility of him being claimed by another NHL team should not be ruled out. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Rangers Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old Defender Amid Winning Streak

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