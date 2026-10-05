New York Rangers Suddenly Cut 25-Year-Old Defender Amid Winning Streak

The New York Rangers have been playing some great hockey, as they have won each of their last three games.

With this, the Rangers now have a 3-1-0 record and are at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings. They also beat a very good Utah Mammoth club by a 4-2 final score in their last game.

Now, as the Rangers’ winning streak carries on, they have cut one of their young defenseman from their NHL roster.

New York Rangers Waive Defenseman Matthew Robertson

According to PuckPedia, the Rangers have placed defenseman Matthew Robertson on waivers.

Robertson being placed on waivers comes after he was scratched for each of the Rangers’ first four games of the season. Now, the Edmonton, Alberta native is available for the taking for the rest of league on waivers.

Looking at Robertson

Robertson was selected by the Rangers in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, 49th overall. From there, he spent several years in the Rangers’ minor league system before playing in his two career NHL games in 2024-25.

Robertson then became a regular on the Rangers’ blueline last season. In 72 games with New York in 2025-26, he posted six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, 80 blocks, and 107 hits. Overall, the 25-year-old defenseman had a decent rookie season for New York.

Yet, with the Rangers having a stronger blueline this season, it has made Robertson become the odd man out. When noting that he is a young 6-foot-4 defenseman, the possibility of him being claimed by another NHL team should not be ruled out. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front.