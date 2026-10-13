Rangers Trade Pitch Adds $51 Million Red Wings All-Star to Replace Shesterkin

The New York Rangers are in a world of hurt right now. With Igor Shesterkin out for the year and Joonas Korpisalo in the mix, the clock is ticking on a major goalie trade. Given their different situations, a trade pitch involving John Gibson could work.

A PuckGM user proposed a trade with the Detroit Red Wings to solve the Rangers‘ goalie problem and replace Shesterkin for the remainder of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Rangers Receive:

John Gibson 50 % retained ($3.2 million)

Red Wings Receive:

Spencer Martin ($850,000)

Braden Schneider ($5.5 million)

This trade proposal could work very well for both the Red Wings and Rangers. The Rangers get a starting goalie who can work in tandem with Joonas Korpisalo (once he’s healthy). For the Red Wings, they get another goalie and a young defender who could soften the blow of a potential Simon Edvinsson trade.

For this deal to work, the Red Wings would ideally eat 50 percent of the final year of Gibson’s $6.4 million AAV contract. Overall, this trade proposal would save the Rangers $3.15 million in cap space.

What $51 Million Goalie John Gibson Could Bring To The New York Rangers

Gibson might be a 33-year-old netminder, but with one year remaining on his contract, he could be an appealing rental to soften the blow of losing Shesterkin.

The current Red Wings starter is a three-time NHL All-Star (2016, 2019, 2022).

Gibson certainly has a pedigree to fill in on a short-term basis as the Rangers’ starting goalie. In 567 games, between the Anaheim Ducks and Red Wings, he has a career 2.88 goals against average (GAA), and a .909 save percentage.

While Gibson is off to a rough start this year, he finished the 2025-26 season with +11.7 goals saved above expected (xGSA) (12th overall) in 57 games played.

Early in the 2026-27 season, Gibson has a -2.6 xGSA in four games.

With one year left on his contract, the Rangers have a few options with Gibson. They could use him strictly as a rental, or, they could sign him to a one or two year extension following the conclusion of the season.

This would give three serviceable goaltenders for the rest of the year. If they fall out of playoff contention close to the deadline, they could deal either Korpisalo or Gibson, depending on how things are going.

Rangers Acquisitions Pushing Schneider Out

During the offseason, the Rangers agreed to a one-year, $5.5 million contract to avoid salary arbitration. However, his long-term fit with the organization is in question.

Bleacher Report has Schneider as an honorable mention in their early 2026-27 NHL trade board.

“Schneider was No. 7 on our previous list. He avoided salary arbitration with the Rangers by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract in July, but the short term of that deal raised questions about the 24-year-old defenseman’s future in New York. With training camp on the horizon, those questions could persist,” Lyle Richardson of BR wrote.

This past offseason, the Rangers added to their blueline with a couple of trades. The additions of Marcus Pettersson and Sean Durzi could push Schneider out of the starting six.

With this in mind, the Rangers can deal him to address their goaltending issues.

The 25-year-old right-handed defender has averaged 17:20 in ice time to start the 2026-27 season. Last year, he recorded 18 points while averaging 20:27 in ice time over the course of 82 games.

All-in-all, this trade proposal could be the best way forward for the Rangers. They get a starting goalie for the rest of this season, while giving up a couple of players that might not be long-term fits in New York.