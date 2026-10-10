Rangers Could Consider These Free Agent Goalies After Shesterkin, Korpisalo Injuries

The New York Rangers are all of a sudden staring at a goalie shortage due to multiple injuries.

Igor Shesterkin hurt his leg while getting caught up on his post on Friday night.

Joonas Korpisalo already has been out since the beginning of the season and hasn’t begun skating yet.

Both are lower-body injuries, and both have absence lengths that aren’t totally obvious at the moment.

It could leave the Rangers look at a lack of goalies for a while, and it brings into focus the idea of making a move.

A trade would be bold, particularly for any kind of big name, because Shesterkin is already in town on an eight-year, $92 million contract. The Rangers can’t really afford a big investment into another goalie.

But what about a free agent? That’s a more reasonable question.

Available NHL Free Agent Goalies

The list of goalies who played during the 2025-26 NHL season that are currently unrestricted free agents is very short, made up of just four options.

One of the goalies technically available is Connor Ingram. The problem with Ingram is that he has already announced his retirement from hockey, so barring a very convincing argument from the Rangers, he’s likely off the table.

Matt Murray is another free agent. The 32-year old former Penguins goalie spent last season in part with the Seattle Kraken, playing in five games there and actually saving 92.2% of shots. If he is indeed looking for another opportunity, Murray might be the most reliable potential choice out there.

James Reimer is also available, but he’s 38 now. He hasn’t officially retired, and he ended last season with the Ottawa Senators. The Rangers would at least know they’d be getting a veteran presence with Reimer.

The other remaining goalie free agent is Petr Mrazek, but he’s recovering from hip surgery and it’s not clear whether he’s healthy enough to play right now.

The Rangers have surely already considered these players to some extent, and if it’s going to be a free agent signing, it’ll either be from this list or from some unheralded option who didn’t even play in the NHL last year.

Who is Rangers’ Backup Goalie Behind Shesterkin?

The Rangers’ current backup goalie has been Dylan Garand, who already had a shutout earlier this season.

Garand will move into a starting role for as long as Shesterkin and Korpisalo are out.

At the AHL level are Spencer Martin, who has played in the NHL but is nursing an injury, and Callum Tung, who has struggled in the AHL and not ever appeared in the NHL.

Garand will likely get all the work he can handle, but it’s clear that a free agent could be useful to the Rangers.